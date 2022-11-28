Kansas Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary With Release Of 'Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas'





Phil Ehart comments: "We are really honored by the commitment that InsideOut



Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas will arrive as a 3CD Digipak collection, including extensive liner notes by journalist Jeff Wagner, as well as pictures of rarely-seen memorabilia and archive material, all overseen by founding member Phil Ehart.

Pre-order now here: https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas



The full track-listing is below. Please note, due to licensing restrictions there are minor differences between the European & North American release.



Disc 1:

Can I Tell You (new 2022 version)

The Absence of Presence (The Absence of Presence, 2020)

Throwing Mountains (The Absence of Presence, 2020)

Crowded Isolation (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

Summer (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

Icarus II (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis) (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

Distant Vision (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)

The Wall (Always Never the Same, 1998)

Dust in the Wind (Always Never the Same, 1998)

Desperate Times (Freaks of Nature, 1995)

Under The



North

Fight Fire With Fire (Drastic Measures, 1983)

End of the Age (Drastic Measures, 1983)

Incident on a Bridge (Drastic Measures, 1983)

Play the Game



Windows (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

Hold On (Audio-Visions, 1980)

Loner (Audio-Visions, 1980)

Curtain of Iron (Audio-Visions, 1980)

No One Together (Audio-Visions, 1980)

On The Other Side (Monolith, 1979)

Angels Have Fallen (Monolith, 1979)

How My Soul Cries Out For You (Monolith, 1979)



Disc 3:

Carry On Wayward Son (Two for the Show, 1978)

Portrait (He Knew) (Point of Know Return, 1977)

Sparks of the Tempest (Point of Know Return, 1977)

Miracles Out of Nowhere (Leftoverture, 1976)

Magnum Opus (Leftoverture, 1976)

Icarus - Borne On Wings of Steel (Masque, 1975)

Child of

Down The Road (Song for America, 1975)

Song For

The Devil Game (Song for America, 1975)

Death of Mother Nature Suite (Kansas, 1974)

Belexes (Kansas, 1974)





Kansas will celebrate their 50th anniversary with extensive touring in North



With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.



Composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70's and '80's and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America,



The summer of 2020 marked the release of The Absence of Presence, KANSAS's sixteenth studio album, which debuted at #10 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. The wide-ranging progressive rock album, released by InsideOut Music, follows-up 2016's The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.



www.kansasband.com

www.facebook.com/kansasband

www.twitter.com/kansasband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this landmark occasion, current label InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas for release on the 9th December 2022. A career-spanning collection, it features carefully-selected tracks from across the bands sizable discography, as well as a new version of 'Can I Tell You'. Originally recorded and released on their 1974 debut, the song is updated by the current line-up, providing a full-circle perspective on the band's long and continuing history that has seen them release 16 studio albums and sell in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.Phil Ehart comments: "We are really honored by the commitment that InsideOut Music has put into 'Another Fork in the Road.' This is far more than just another greatest hits album. 'Another Fork in the Road' is an in-depth representation of the evolving and winding musical journey of the band KANSAS that's been 50 years in the making."Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas will arrive as a 3CD Digipak collection, including extensive liner notes by journalist Jeff Wagner, as well as pictures of rarely-seen memorabilia and archive material, all overseen by founding member Phil Ehart.Pre-order now here: https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansasThe full track-listing is below. Please note, due to licensing restrictions there are minor differences between the European & North American release.Disc 1:Can I Tell You (new 2022 version)The Absence of Presence (The Absence of Presence, 2020)Throwing Mountains (The Absence of Presence, 2020)Crowded Isolation (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)Summer (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)The Voyage of Eight Eighteen (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)Icarus II (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis) (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)Distant Vision (Somewhere to Elsewhere, 2000)The Wall (Always Never the Same, 1998)Dust in the Wind (Always Never the Same, 1998)Desperate Times (Freaks of Nature, 1995)Under The Knife (Freaks of Nature, 1995)North America Version - Disc 2:Fight Fire With Fire (Drastic Measures, 1983)End of the Age (Drastic Measures, 1983)Incident on a Bridge (Drastic Measures, 1983)Play the Game Tonight (Vinyl Confessions, 1982) Crossfire (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)Windows (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)Hold On (Audio-Visions, 1980)Loner (Audio-Visions, 1980)Curtain of Iron (Audio-Visions, 1980)No One Together (Audio-Visions, 1980)On The Other Side (Monolith, 1979)Angels Have Fallen (Monolith, 1979)How My Soul Cries Out For You (Monolith, 1979)Disc 3:Carry On Wayward Son (Two for the Show, 1978)Portrait (He Knew) (Point of Know Return, 1977)Sparks of the Tempest (Point of Know Return, 1977)Miracles Out of Nowhere (Leftoverture, 1976)Magnum Opus (Leftoverture, 1976)Icarus - Borne On Wings of Steel (Masque, 1975)Child of Innocence (Mas que, 1975)Down The Road (Song for America, 1975)Song For America (Song for America, 1975)The Devil Game (Song for America, 1975)Death of Mother Nature Suite (Kansas, 1974)Belexes (Kansas, 1974) Journey From Mariabronn (Kansas, 1974)Kansas will celebrate their 50th anniversary with extensive touring in North America in 2023. The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. For a full list of upcoming dates, head to: https://www.kansasband.com/tour-dates/With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.Composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70's and '80's and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. 'Carry On Wayward Son' continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and 'Dust In the Wind' has been played on the radio more than three million times!The summer of 2020 marked the release of The Absence of Presence, KANSAS's sixteenth studio album, which debuted at #10 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. The wide-ranging progressive rock album, released by InsideOut Music, follows-up 2016's The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.www.kansasband.comwww.facebook.com/kansasbandwww.twitter.com/kansasband



