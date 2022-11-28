Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Wax Trax! Records Announces 30th-Anniversary Reissue Of Front Line Assembly's Groundbreaking Studio LP 'Tactical Neural Implant'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wax Trax! Records has announced a 30th-anniversary reissue of Front Line Assembly's 'Tactical Neural Implant.'
This 1992 groundbreaking album (their sixth full-length studio LP) has been considered by some to be Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber at their finest. WAX TRAX! is very proud to reissue such a powerful and transitional follow-up from the previous Caustic Grip album.

First vinyl pressing since 1992 - Fully remastered by original producer Greg Reely. Still relevant 30 years later, this new pressing comes in a few nice variants for the vinyl collectors out there and will not disappoint!
Available now at waxtrax.com.

Tracks:
Final Impact 6:02
The Blade 5:53
Mindphaser 5:04
Remorse 5:44
Bio-Mechanic 5:26
Outcast 5:22
Gun 6:19
Lifeline 5:07

Front Line Assembly (FLA) is a Canadian electro-industrial band formed by Bill Leeb in 1986 after leaving Skinny Puppy. FLA has developed its own sound incorporating elements of electronic body music and electro-industrial. The band's membership has rotated through the years, including Michael Balch, Rhys Fulber, and Chris Peterson, all of whom are associated with several other acts.

Since their inception, the group have produced over a dozen studio albums and EPs, several of which have charted on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Album chart. The albums 'Tactical Neural Implant' and 'Hard Wired' are two of the group's most successful records, the former being considered a classic among industrial music fans. They have also produced soundtracks for video games such as 'Quake III: Team Arena' (a collaboration with Sonic Mayhem) and 'AirMech.'






