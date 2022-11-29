Max Original Concert Special "Lizzo: Live In Concert" Debuts December 31



Directed by Sam Wrench and produced by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Max Original concert special LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT debuts SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. Produced by Done+Dusted, LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT was filmed during singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist and actress Lizzo's The Special Tour earlier this month at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT is the culmination of her deeply personal documentary "Love, Lizzo," which debuted on HBO Max.Celebrate the new year with Emmy and three-time GRAMMY-winning superstar Lizzo, her band The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, The Big Grrrls with special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott for a spectacular show filled with lots of love, positivity and incredible music.Directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Kevin Beisler. Lizzo is executive producing with her production company Lizzobangers. Executive producing for Done+Dusted is Ian Stewart, Leah Lane and Hamish Hamilton.



