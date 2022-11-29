The Weeknd Announces 2023 Europe And Latin America Dates For After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The diamond certified and award-winning artist The Weeknd
announced 2023 dates for the expansion of his After Hours til Dawn Tour. The next leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, June 10th in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium, with stops across Europe
and Latin America
in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Sunday, October 15th at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.
The completely sold-out North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success breaking attendance records and grossing over $130 million dollars to date.
Europe: Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2nd at 12pm local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 After Hours Arena
Tour in Europe
can register for presale access to the 2023 dates.
All tickets and additional info will be available at TheWeeknd.com/tour.
United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill
Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye will again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization's response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America
will go to this important cause. The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd's corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed US$2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will be going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.
The tour celebrates The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours (it's hit single "Blinding Lights
" was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist"), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022. Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join The Weeknd
on all European dates.
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:
Sat Jun 10 - Manchester, UK - Etihad Stadium
Wed Jun 14 - Horsens, Denmark - Nordstern Arena
Sat Jun 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
Tue Jun 20 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Sat Jun 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan
Cruijiff ArenA
Wed Jun 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park
Sun Jul 2 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
Tue Jul 4 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
Fri Jul 7 - London, UK- London Stadium
Tue Jul 11 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium
Fri Jul 14 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
Tue Jul 18 - Madrid, Spain - Cívitas Metropolitano
Thu Jul 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Sat Jul 22 - Nice, France - Allianz Riviera
Wed Jul 26 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo La Maura
Sat Jul 29 - Paris, France - Stade de France
Tue Aug 1 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Atlantique
Fri Aug 4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
Sun Aug 6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Letnany Airport
Wed Aug 9 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
Sat Aug 12 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
Wed Oct 4 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estadio El Campín
Sat Oct 7 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Estádio Nilton Santos
Engenhão
Tue Oct 10 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
Fri Oct 13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Hipódromo de San Isidro
Sun Oct 15 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida