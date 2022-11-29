Logan Mize And Jill Martin Kiss Holiday Blues Away In New Heartfelt Video For "Wrapped"



The troubadour will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 2 and is set to announce 2023 tour dates in the coming weeks. For more information on Logan Mize, visit loganmize.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heartland troubadour Logan Mize ushers in the holiday season with a video for his tender holiday love song "Wrapped," which features his wife Jill Martin and appears on his EP 'Merry Christmas from Logan Mize' (11.18 via Big Yellow Dog Music).In the video, Mize kisses the holiday blues away and celebrates the gift of love in a bar-turned-winter wonderland. Like the presents underneath the tree, the two singers are also "wrapped."'Merry Christmas from Logan Mize' follows the Kansas native's acoustic EP 'Prairie Tapes, Vol. 1' (10.14 via Big Yellow Dog Music).The troubadour will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 2 and is set to announce 2023 tour dates in the coming weeks. For more information on Logan Mize, visit loganmize.com.



