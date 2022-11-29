Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 29/11/2022

Logan Mize And Jill Martin Kiss Holiday Blues Away In New Heartfelt Video For "Wrapped"

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
234 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
208 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
305 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
230 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
369 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
310 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1019 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
876 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heartland troubadour Logan Mize ushers in the holiday season with a video for his tender holiday love song "Wrapped," which features his wife Jill Martin and appears on his EP 'Merry Christmas from Logan Mize' (11.18 via Big Yellow Dog Music).
In the video, Mize kisses the holiday blues away and celebrates the gift of love in a bar-turned-winter wonderland. Like the presents underneath the tree, the two singers are also "wrapped." 

'Merry Christmas from Logan Mize' follows the Kansas native's acoustic EP 'Prairie Tapes, Vol. 1' (10.14 via Big Yellow Dog Music).
The troubadour will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 2 and is set to announce 2023 tour dates in the coming weeks. For more information on Logan Mize, visit loganmize.com. 






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098920 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013816356658936 secs