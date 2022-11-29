Delta Fuse Release 'Natural Born World Shaker'





10/03/23 - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Natural Born World Shaker" by Delta Fuse is the band's 2nd album and delivers soulful, 60's + 70's style rock with fuzzy tones."Natural Born World Shaker" is classic Heavy Rock with a modern twist. You can find elements of Blues, Soul and Rock N Roll woven throughout.Delta Fuse recorded most of the tracks out of their shed/studio, with singer/guitarist Jack McHale mixing and mastering the album on a digital multitrack recorder to achieve a more authentic sound.The album gets its name from the 1967 film "Cool Hand Luke", one of Jack's favourite movies.All songs were written by Jack McHale, with some further arrangements and performances by Ben Graham(Bass), Sandy Aicken(Drums) and John Leighton(Keys).LIVE DATES 2022/23:29/10/22 - Ballyshannon Rhythm and Blues Festival - Ireland25/11/22 - Album launch Sandinos, Derry, Northern Ireland24/02/23 - The Flying Circus - Newark (UK)25/02/23 - Ain't Nothin But The Blues - Soho, London(UK)26/02/23 - Dublin Castle - London(UK)28/02/23 - The Castle - Birmingham(UK)10/03/23 - Honey Bee Blues Club - Sheffield(UK)



