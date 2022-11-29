Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/11/2022

John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His 'Legend' LP

John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His 'Legend' LP

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
233 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
229 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
193 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
776 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
302 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
367 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
309 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
205 entries in 25 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
182 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
193 entries in 15 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1016 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
873 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping.

This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we've put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.

Today's exclusive gift comes from John Legend as he shares piano-driven versions of some of his favorite songs from his 2022 album LEGEND.

"The songs are about love," John Legend tells Apple Music. "They're songs about expressing yourself and being inspired and telling your authentic truth when it comes to who you are and how you feel about the people you love. I really thought about each song and what songs I could do cool versions of on piano," Legend says.

"Some of them, I would want to stick closer to the original vibe and energy of the original recording. But some of them, I thought it'd be fun to do a really fresh take on it. I wanted to record them in a way that was more intimate so that people could really feel and listen to every lyric."

Tune in every day at 8am PST to keep counting down the holidays with an exclusive gift on Apple Music and check out John Legend's new piano versions from LEGEND here:






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0101781 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015830993652344 secs