News
Pop / Rock 29/11/2022

The Adam New Single 'I Don't Believe' Ft. Lasse Storm Out 28th November

The Adam New Single 'I Don't Believe' Ft. Lasse Storm Out 28th November

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Adam returns with a new single taken from his forthcoming debut album The Adam Featuring The Adam. Taking his cues from the golden era of rock n roll's "British Invasion" of the mid-1960s, this single comes out with vocalist Lasse Storm, on fine form as he rips into the track giving us a fine ol' list of what he doesn't believe in. It's glorious in every way as it pokes holes and fun at modern day society and all its largess and hypocrisy. 

'I Don't Believe' rocks and rolls to the urgent cries of Lasse Storm's vocals, but equally by the soul stirring guitar playing from The Adam, who cranks his sound all the way to rock heaven with a combination of deadly riffs that remind you exactly what great rock n roll can do, while the rhythm section bring the thunder and lightning to complete a perfect storm.

The Adam, real name, Adam Olsson, hails from Copenhagen but has been living near Oslo for the past nine years, combining his guitar and music composition work with filmmaking and visual production. Having started his career in the Danish underground scene playing with instrumental surf rockers The Good The Bad, supporting the likes of BRMC (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) and playing on stage with Wayne Kramer (MC5), followed by a stint in pop icon MØ's band, The Adam decided to put down a record which he felt showed his patronage to British rock and pop music of which he's always adored.

The Adam explains, "I've always hated musicians who come from a band and have to go solo. I've always loved the idea of the band, so I don't expect anything from this, but I had some good people work on the record with me and tried to create that band energy." 

The Adam is a huge fan of Liam Gallagher and The Who but working around his own vocal restrictions he further explains, "I can pitch, and I can sing, but I don't think my voice is a lead voice. The coolest instrument in the world is that of a lead singer, and I wish I was gifted with a voice like Jim Morrison. But since I'm not, I chose to find some people whose voices I loved and asked them to sing different songs on the record."

Recording and producing the album with Søren Vedsgaard Christensen organist with Danish rockers The Blue Van, The Adam featuring The Adam is a debut album which is set to ignite 2023.
'I Don't Believe' featuring Lasse Storm is out on Stray Cat Records on 28 Nov.






