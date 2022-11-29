Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 29/11/2022

Michael Tinholme Brings Holiday Charm With His Incredible Lullaby For Our Daughters

Michael Tinholme Brings Holiday Charm With His Incredible Lullaby For Our Daughters

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Written by music legend Mike Garson (David Bowie's pianist) the irreplaceable talent that is Garson brings elegance and grace to the single and the holidays.
"Warms the soul..." - On The Spot Music
Acclaimed artist spellbinds with an emotive vulnerability: "I think "Lullaby's" message of hope and peace belongs with the great songs of the Holiday Season. I congratulate Mike Garson for giving the world and the season a wonderful prayer for a more hopeful and peaceful tomorrow. Singing it was a moving experience for me" - Michael Tinholme

Featured on BBC Radio!! Universal praise and Global Air Play.
Broadcasts across the UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, "Lullaby for Our Daughters" is moving audiences the world over.

Artist: Michael Tinholme
Title: Lullaby for Our Daughters
Release: The Paramount Sessions-Coming 2023

"Singing "Lullaby for Our Daughters" I imagined, a first-time father or parent walking the room, and singing their daughter off to sleep. And how his, and our hopes and dreams and worries for that child, our children, all children, gives all of our lives meaning and purpose."
Industry titans like the BBC, NPR, USA Today, have recognized the spark that is Michael Tinholme. Listen to "Lullaby for Our Daughters" and we think you will too.






