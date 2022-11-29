Michael Tinholme Brings Holiday Charm With His Incredible Lullaby For Our Daughters



"Warms the soul..." - On The Spot Music

Acclaimed artist spellbinds with an emotive vulnerability: "I think "Lullaby's" message of hope and peace belongs with the great songs of the Holiday Season. I congratulate Mike Garson for giving the world and the season a wonderful prayer for a more hopeful and peaceful tomorrow. Singing it was a moving experience for me" - Michael Tinholme



Featured on BBC Radio!! Universal praise and Global Air Play.

Broadcasts across the UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, "Lullaby for Our Daughters" is moving audiences the world over.



Artist: Michael Tinholme

Title: Lullaby for Our Daughters

Release: The Paramount Sessions-Coming 2023



"Singing "Lullaby for Our Daughters" I imagined, a first-time father or parent walking the room, and singing their daughter off to sleep. And how his, and our hopes and dreams and worries for that child, our children, all children, gives all of our lives meaning and purpose."

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Written by music legend Mike Garson (David Bowie's pianist) the irreplaceable talent that is Garson brings elegance and grace to the single and the holidays."Warms the soul..." - On The Spot MusicAcclaimed artist spellbinds with an emotive vulnerability: "I think "Lullaby's" message of hope and peace belongs with the great songs of the Holiday Season. I congratulate Mike Garson for giving the world and the season a wonderful prayer for a more hopeful and peaceful tomorrow. Singing it was a moving experience for me" - Michael TinholmeFeatured on BBC Radio!! Universal praise and Global Air Play.Broadcasts across the UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, "Lullaby for Our Daughters" is moving audiences the world over.Artist: Michael TinholmeTitle: Lullaby for Our DaughtersRelease: The Paramount Sessions-Coming 2023"Singing "Lullaby for Our Daughters" I imagined, a first-time father or parent walking the room, and singing their daughter off to sleep. And how his, and our hopes and dreams and worries for that child, our children, all children, gives all of our lives meaning and purpose." Industry titans like the BBC, NPR, USA Today, have recognized the spark that is Michael Tinholme. Listen to "Lullaby for Our Daughters" and we think you will too.



