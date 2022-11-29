Elk City Presents Endearing 'Apology Song' From 'Above The Water' LP, Involving Members Of Versus, Luna And Psychedelic Furs Side-Project Feed





7. Floating Above the Water New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Art pop band Elk City presents new timidly confessional single 'Apology Song', a Suzanne Vega-esque offering from their new album 'Above the Water', following up earlier singles 'That Someone', which explores the dual nature of self and other, excitement and dismay, and the more laid-back and philosophical 'Your Time Doesn't Exist'.Revolving around its founders, artist/ vocalist Renée LoBue and producer/drummer Ray Ketchem, the band is rounded out by guitarist Sean Eden (Luna), bass guitarist Richard Baluyut (Versus) and Chris Robertson of Punch Havana and Psychedelic Furs side-project Feed. Since their formation in 1999, Elk City has released five albums, three EPs and numerous singles. Pursuing a glimmering rock thread, Elk City makes potent atmospheric pop with psychedelic undertones and overtones.A new chapter in the Montclair, New Jersey band's evolutionary story, this album is vibrant, raw-edged and bold, showcasing a new guitar-rich lineup. Released via the newly-launched Magic Door Record Label, founded by Guided by Voices drummer Kevin March with Ketchem and LoBue with a simple mission to release music created by the rich community of artists who surround them, this album reveals the band's North Jersey roots and lineage with The Feelies, Yo La Tengo (with whom they share a former label, Bar/None) and Luna (with whom they share a guitarist)."Apology Song" is probably Elk City's most well-crafted song to date. Straight up songwriting craftsmanship. I came up with the chorus late in the game. The band wanted something more, something additional to sink their musical teeth into. They asked me to come up with an add-on to the parts that were already there. That's when I came up with the part that says, "I'm sorry. I did it. I got all caught up in my head. I'm sorry, you know it. My head got caught up in that thing", I've never written a lyric so simplistic, yet meaningful. Both off-the-cuff and relatable AF," says Renée LoBue."I've had this concept and have wanted to direct this video for a while now. I describe the video as "A sensual comedy packed with nutrition". As 'Apology Song' is heavy on drama, we knew we needed to go lighter/comedic with a video for the song. It's the visual wack-a-doo companion that balances the song's "heart on sleeve" message. Eat your fruits and vegetables, kids!"'Above the Water' was recorded, mixed and mastered at Ketchem's Magic Door Recording, opened in 2017 as an acoustically lush refuge for musical expression and experimentation. Ketchem, whose production credits include Guided By Voices, Luna and Gramercy Arms, partnered with legendary studio designer George Augspurger to transform a cavernous warehouse into a freeform studio where vintage microphones, modern studio gear, and bespoke sound tuning elevate and inspire.The 'Above The Water' LP is out now, available across fine digital outlets, including Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz and Spotify, as well as Bandcamp. The band will be playing their album release show in Boston (Jamaica Plain) at The Midway (together with Sleepyhead)."Elk City's cool and elegant sound draws on 1980s "dream pop" and bits of 1960s folk-rock" ~ The New York Times"This music is sophisticated - vivacious, harmonious and memorable due to many factors, not least of all is the remarkable vocal timbre and convincing delivery of vocalist Renée LoBue, recalling Eddie Brickell at times and Jefferson Airplane's Grace Slick at others" ~ Top40-Charts.com"A formidable offering... animated, brazen and effervescent. LoBue's commanding vocals are the icing on the cake, making for a highly infectious track" ~ The Spill Magazine"White-hot, catchy and propels the listener ahead in forward motion... with a vocal timbre somewhere in the midst of Chrissie Hynde, Blondie and Patti Smith" ~ The Record StacheRenée LoBue - lead vocalsChris Robertson - guitars, backing vocalsRay Ketchem - drums, backing vocalsSean Eden - guitarsRichard Baluyut - bass, backing vocalsRecorded, Mixed & Mastered by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door Recording, Montclair, NJSong written and performed by Elk City.© 2022 sound is crazy music (BMI)Single cover artwork by Ray Ketchem. Album artwork by Ray Ketchem & Renée LoBueTRACK LIST1. That Someone2. Someone's Party3. Apology Song4. Your Time Doesn't Exist5. A Family6. Don't You Wanna Try7. Floating Above the Water



