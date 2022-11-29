The Kut Releases 2022 FIFA World Cup Single 'Fun When You're Winning'!



https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsKXv_zDVAs6yFH82xbpXeBmqILr7YXJI New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British solo artist The Kut has released a new video single 'Fun When You're Winning' for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The single is out now, alongside the start of UK & Ireland tour dates supporting US High Voltage rockers Electric Six - activities that have just secured The Kut and her all-star female line up funding via Arts Council England's National Lottery Grant.Listen Now: https://lnk.to/FunWhenYoureWinningA multi-instrumentalist & double award winner in 2022 UK Songwriting Contest with recent single and music video 'ANIMO' (meaning courage), The Kut's second album 'GRIT' released to Number 1 Rock Chart status in July. It concurrently became the first number 1 on the genre chart to feature females on guitar, bass and drums since the charts' inception in 1994!Described by Classic Rock as a "refreshing blast of female-driven punk-pop swagger" GRIT brings with it a hefty dose of positive mindset, empowerment, and unity. Declared by The Kut as her 'psych up song', the new single 'Fun When You're Winning' has already featured on the EFL Highlights, in Premier League segments on talkSPORT and scores of official football playlists since the summer - as well as on SkySports Cricket and Diamond League Athletics on ITV and BBC iPlayer."Righteous rock 'n' roll imbued with the spirit of rebellion" Clash Magazine"The New Queen of Punk has Arrived" 9/10 Vive Le Rock Magazine"An Outstanding Album from one of the Most Exciting Current UK Artists" 10/10" Power Play"A Flawless Punk Rock Album. A Piece of Punk Rock Perfection" 5/5 ERB MagazineELECTRIC SIX 'Born To Be Ridiculed' UK & Ireland Tour+ Special Guest THE KUT20 Nov CAMBRIDGE Six Six Bar [SOLD OUT]28 Nov COTTINGHAM Civic Hall29 Nov YORK Crescent Community Venue [SOLD OUT]30 Nov MANCHESTER Club Academy*1 Dec GLASGOW St Luke's*2 Dec BELFAST Limelight3 Dec DUBLIN The Academy5 Dec OXFORD O2 Academy 26 Dec SHEFFIELD O2 Academy 27 Dec LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 28 Dec BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy 29 Dec BRISTOL O2 Academy10 Dec LONDON O2 Academy Islington11 Dec BRIGHTON Concorde 2*Remaining tickets for Manchester are only available via the Club Academy website. Ticketmaster has sold out for Manchester. NB there is no support band in Glasgow. Shows in Cambridge and York are now sold out.TICKETS:https://electricsix.comhttps://thekut.co.ukOn Rotation: The Kut aka Princess Maha (Lead Vocals/Lead Guitar/Bass/Drums), Diana Bartmann (Drums/Vocals), Violet Stow (Drums), Alison (Guitar/Bass/Piano/Vocals), Keira Kenworthy (Bass/Vocals), Hannah Aero (Bass), Jayke Turl (Guitar/Vocals), Daisy Pepper (Bass/Vocals).https://thekut.co.ukhttps://instagram.com/thekutofficialhttps://facebook.com/thekuthttps://twitter.com/thekutgirlsrockhttps://tiktok.com/@thekutofficialhttps://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsKXv_zDVAs6yFH82xbpXeBmqILr7YXJI



