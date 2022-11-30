Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Returns With Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band & Paramore

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National
Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announce the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest. Celebrating its fourth year, the three-night festival connects the city of Phoenix
with the football and music communities as part of the festivities surrounding this year's Super Bowl. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest will run from Thursday, February 9th to Saturday, February 11th at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest kicks off Thursday
night with the beloved trio Paramore
with special guest to be announced, and is followed by Friday Night with the iconic and revered Dave Matthews
Band with a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons
and Kane Brown. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10:00 am local time. Additional ticket information is available at superbowlmusicfest.com.
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. 2019 through 2021 concerts showcased unforgettable cross-genre performances by powerhouse acts and never-before-paired line-ups, including Halsey
and Machine Gun Kelly; Gwen Stefani
and Blake
Shelton; Miley Cyrus
and Green Day; Bruno Mars
and Cardi B; Post Malone
and Aerosmith, Maroon 5
and Dan + Shay, with a special appearance from Demi Lovato; Guns & Roses and Snoop Dogg; and many more.
The three-day entertainment spectacular has set ticket records and received accolades all around: The New York Times has called it the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show," and PEOPLE Magazine has cited its "Super Bowl dominance." Last year UPROXX lauded "This annual event is perhaps the biggest non-halftime musical attraction of the weekend," and Pollstar proclaimed it "the biggest show… a three-night affair featuring top artists that would be a major event under any circumstances."
"This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience
and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories," said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events. "We couldn't be more excited for those in Phoenix
to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn't perform together for fans."
"Music and football are core to Bud Light's DNA, and we're thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest to Phoenix," said Lane Joyce, Director
of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they're traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona."
"Super Bowl Music
Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year's host," said Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. "We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix
as an entertainment destination."
In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes. An array of premium seating is available, including suite and club packages plus options for premium hospitality.
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Fest is executive-produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.
On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL. For more details on tickets and packages to the Super Bowl, visit onlocationexp.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets.
For more information, please check out @SBMusicFest or visit superbowlmusicfest.com.
BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE:
Thursday, February 9 - Paramore
with special guest to be announced
Friday, February 10 - Dave Matthews
Band with DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)
Saturday, February 11 - Imagine Dragons
and Kane Brown