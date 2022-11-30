Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/11/2022

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Returns With Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band & Paramore

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Returns With Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band & Paramore

Hot Songs Around The World

Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
375 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
322 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
224 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
238 entries in 16 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
786 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
313 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
196 entries in 15 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
241 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1029 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
884 entries in 24 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
285 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announce the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Celebrating its fourth year, the three-night festival connects the city of Phoenix with the football and music communities as part of the festivities surrounding this year's Super Bowl. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will run from Thursday, February 9th to Saturday, February 11th at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. 

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest kicks off Thursday night with the beloved trio Paramore with special guest to be announced, and is followed by Friday Night with the iconic and revered Dave Matthews Band with a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10:00 am local time. Additional ticket information is available at superbowlmusicfest.com. 

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. 2019 through 2021 concerts showcased unforgettable cross-genre performances by powerhouse acts and never-before-paired line-ups, including Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton; Miley Cyrus and Green Day; Bruno Mars and Cardi B; Post Malone and Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay, with a special appearance from Demi Lovato; Guns & Roses and Snoop Dogg; and many more.

The three-day entertainment spectacular has set ticket records and received accolades all around: The New York Times has called it the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show," and PEOPLE Magazine has cited its "Super Bowl dominance." Last year UPROXX lauded "This annual event is perhaps the biggest non-halftime musical attraction of the weekend," and Pollstar proclaimed it "the biggest show… a three-night affair featuring top artists that would be a major event under any circumstances."
"This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories," said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events. "We couldn't be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn't perform together for fans."
"Music and football are core to Bud Light's DNA, and we're thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix," said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they're traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona." 
"Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year's host," said Ralph Marchetta, general manager of Footprint Center. "We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination."

In addition to top-level music talent spanning a range of genres, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes. An array of premium seating is available, including suite and club packages plus options for premium hospitality.
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.
On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL. For more details on tickets and packages to the Super Bowl, visit onlocationexp.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets.
For more information, please check out @SBMusicFest or visit superbowlmusicfest.com. 

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE:
Thursday, February 9 - Paramore with special guest to be announced                           
Friday, February 10 - Dave Matthews Band with DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)
Saturday, February 11 - Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097389 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013937950134277 secs