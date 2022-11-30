Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/11/2022

BMG Acquires Music Interests Of Haddaway

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG has announced the acquisition of Haddaway's royalty interests in his multi-Platinum Eurodance recordings. The agreement includes the royalties from Haddaway's recorded catalogue, including his 1993 Platinum certified debut album, The Album (also known as Haddaway in the US). It features his debut single and global Number One smash hit 'What Is Love', 'Life', and 'Rock My Heart'. Further albums that fall under the deal are The Drive (1995), Let's Do It Now (1998), Pop Splits (2005), and Gotta Be (2011).

Haddaway said: "The partnership with BMG means a lot to me. I am convinced that it is in the best hands with the BMG team in Berlin."

'What Is Love' was a massive hit worldwide, reaching Number One in 13 countries, number two in Germany, Sweden, and the UK and number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has generated over 700m global streams across streaming platforms. The global hit has inspired cover versions and provided samples for artists including The Gossip, Beth Ditto, Eminem, and Lost Frequencies.

The follow-up singles 'Life', 'I Miss You', and 'Rock My Heart' also reached the Top 10 in Europe and established Haddaway as one of the most successful Eurodance artists. In 1995, the Trinidadian-born singer released his second album, The Drive, which included the UK top 20 hits 'Fly Away', 'Catch A Fire', and 'Lover Be Thy Name'.

Maximilian Kolb, BMG EVP Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe, said, "Haddaway has strongly influenced the Eurodance genre in Germany and on a global level in the past. And even today, his tracks influence pop culture and inspire artists worldwide. The acquisition further strengthens BMG's position in the Eurodance genre, and we are proud to work closely with Haddaway and his team to ensure that his work continues to inspire new generations."






