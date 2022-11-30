Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 30/11/2022

Sugababes Continue Their Triumphant Return!

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Following on from the phenomenal success of their U.K. reunion tour and festival performances, Sugababes have announced a huge arena show at London's The O2 for September 2023. The era-defying, chart-topping British sensations will continue their glorious legacy with a special one-off show at The O2. Tickets go on general sale Friday 2nd December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

One of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums continue their stellar return. Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan defined an era in British pop with their smooth vocals and magical harmonies offset by garage and alternative soundscapes. Now, the iconic group who gave us 'Overload, 'Round Round', 'Freak Like Me' and so much more will be headlining a special show at London's The O2.

trio celebrate reigning over an era in British pop - The Guardian
Sugababes are stronger than ever - Independent
the group's original line-up have well and truly reclaimed their legacy. - NME
"...immaculate vocal harmonies" - The Guardian
"...disco euphoria…" - Top40-Charts.com

TOUR DATE
Friday 15th September London, U.K. The O2
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd December at 10am






