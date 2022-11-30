Adrian Quesada's Jaguar Sound Delivers "The Sweetest Medicine For A Weary Brain" (KCRW), New Album Out Now





Tonight, Adrian Quesada will discuss both Jaguar Sound and Boleros Psicodélicos, the World Cup and more on-stage at The Moody Theater in his home of Austin, TX, as he joins Men in Blazers' This Cup's For You Tour alongside actor

https://atorecords-ffm.com/jaguarsound



With contributions from Ikebe Shakedown, David Garza, Mary Lattimore, Neal Francisand an array of strings, horns and percussion that were produced, written, engineered and mixed by Adrian Quesada at his own Electric



Jaguar Sound Tracklist

Reflection with Two Children

Noble Metals

Rise of the Have Nots

Spirits feat. Ikebe Shakedown

Starry Nights

Alberto's Loop

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Woman

Fireflies

Turk's Cap

The Inquisitor

DG on the Keys

Final Portrait



Praise For Jaguar Sound & Boleros Psicodélicos

"It is difficult to recreate the magic of a balada, a song of longing popular in the 1970s that defined a generation in Latin America. The



"Brilliant...the Grammy-winning musician has poured his love for the genre into an original tribute that promises to be one of 2022's most gorgeous releases. Boleros Psicodélicos reproduces the psychedelic balada era with remarkable intensity and a mind-boggling attention to detail" - Rolling Stone



"Quesada excels at conjuring a sound from another era, with a strong rhythm section as well as strings to lift the melodies to a whole new level. With 'Starry Nights,' Quesada delivers the vibe" - Remezcla



"A smoky and psychedelic ballad that celebrates Latin music traditions while also modernizing them…Quesada's production feels timeless and cinematic" - NPR Music, on "Mentiras Con Cariño" feat. iLe



"[Boleros Psicodélicos] is infused with the multi-instrumentalist's admiration for the golden era of romantic bolero music that continues to transcend cultural borders today" - Variety



"[Jaguar Sound] shifts between silvery dream-tinted grooves and breathtaking celestial arrangements that explode into climactic otherworldly instrumentations...luxurious soundscapes of velvety strings, rich rhythms, and hypnotic trills" - American Songwriter



"Drawing inspiration from Italian film scores, Jaguar Sound wags cinematic keyboard washes, laps latent hip-hop beats, and growls guitar disambiguation" - Austin Chronicle



"[Jaguar Sound] vaults Quesada into the top rank of artists like Madlib and Khruangbin, who take the spirit of hip-hop and soul, then give it a personal and idiosyncratic twist" - AllMusic



"Exquisitely vintage, fabulously confident, and expertly constructed" - KCRW New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On his brand new album Jaguar Sound, out now via ATO Records, Grammy-winning guitarist, producer and Black Pumas co-founder Adrian Quesada delivers "the sweetest medicine for a weary brain in the form of 100 percent pure liquid funk" (KCRW). Across the LP, he "excels at conjuring a sound from another era" (Remezcla), crafting an intoxicating, instrumental noir that "wags cinematic keyboard washes, laps latent hip-hop beats, and growls guitar disambiguation" (Austin Chronicle). Following the star-studded, chart-topping and critically-acclaimed release of his Boleros Psicodélicos LP earlier in 2022, Jaguar Sound caps a momentous year that has also seen Quesada perform for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and The Kennedy Center, appear on NPR's Morning Edition, Broken Record and The Takeaway, collaborate with Angelica Garcia, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Gaby Moreno, Girl Ultra, iLe, Marc Ribot, Beastie Boys' Money Mark, Tita and dozens more.Tonight, Adrian Quesada will discuss both Jaguar Sound and Boleros Psicodélicos, the World Cup and more on-stage at The Moody Theater in his home of Austin, TX, as he joins Men in Blazers' This Cup's For You Tour alongside actor James Van Der Beek, professional soccer player Diego Fagúndez, and Men in Blazers hosts Roger Bennett and Michael Davies.https://atorecords-ffm.com/jaguarsoundWith contributions from Ikebe Shakedown, David Garza, Mary Lattimore, Neal Francisand an array of strings, horns and percussion that were produced, written, engineered and mixed by Adrian Quesada at his own Electric Deluxe studio in Austin, TX, Jaguar Sound is a head-nodding and hypnotic opus, heavily inspired by hip-hop and the unheralded composers of 1970s-era Italian and French film music. Across the twelve instrumental tracks, including singles and videos "Noble Metals," "Starry Nights" and "Rise of the Have Nots," Adrian Quesada showcases his singular and signature ability to build a bridge between seemingly disparate worlds of music, driven in part by his experience growing up on the border of multiple countries, cultures and languages. Originally conceived during the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown, Jaguar Sound further paints a musical portrait of a particular moment and set of sonic, emotional obsessions in Quesada's life, when he'd ride his bike every day after dusk, listening to The Alchemist before cranking out beats that he then turned to song.Jaguar Sound TracklistReflection with Two ChildrenNoble MetalsRise of the Have NotsSpirits feat. Ikebe ShakedownStarry NightsAlberto's LoopPortrait of the Artist as a Young WomanFirefliesTurk's CapThe InquisitorDG on the KeysFinal PortraitPraise For Jaguar Sound & Boleros Psicodélicos"It is difficult to recreate the magic of a balada, a song of longing popular in the 1970s that defined a generation in Latin America. The Black Pumas guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada manages to harness the genre's power" - The New York Times, on Boleros Psicodélicos"Brilliant...the Grammy-winning musician has poured his love for the genre into an original tribute that promises to be one of 2022's most gorgeous releases. Boleros Psicodélicos reproduces the psychedelic balada era with remarkable intensity and a mind-boggling attention to detail" - Rolling Stone"Quesada excels at conjuring a sound from another era, with a strong rhythm section as well as strings to lift the melodies to a whole new level. With 'Starry Nights,' Quesada delivers the vibe" - Remezcla"A smoky and psychedelic ballad that celebrates Latin music traditions while also modernizing them…Quesada's production feels timeless and cinematic" - NPR Music, on "Mentiras Con Cariño" feat. iLe"[Boleros Psicodélicos] is infused with the multi-instrumentalist's admiration for the golden era of romantic bolero music that continues to transcend cultural borders today" - Variety"[Jaguar Sound] shifts between silvery dream-tinted grooves and breathtaking celestial arrangements that explode into climactic otherworldly instrumentations...luxurious soundscapes of velvety strings, rich rhythms, and hypnotic trills" - American Songwriter"Drawing inspiration from Italian film scores, Jaguar Sound wags cinematic keyboard washes, laps latent hip-hop beats, and growls guitar disambiguation" - Austin Chronicle"[Jaguar Sound] vaults Quesada into the top rank of artists like Madlib and Khruangbin, who take the spirit of hip-hop and soul, then give it a personal and idiosyncratic twist" - AllMusic"Exquisitely vintage, fabulously confident, and expertly constructed" - KCRW



