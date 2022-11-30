Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 30/11/2022

Trub Releases Live Performance Video For 'Go'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip hop artist Trub has quickly become one of the most exciting new artists grinding his way out of the underground music scene. The artist has concentrated on bringing his own unique sound to the table, engaging his listeners in a refreshing way.

Most recently, Trub dropped the official music video for his newest single 'Go'. Performed by the 'Iron Chef' himself, the song offers an uptempo listen from start to finish. Trub let's his lyrics rip utilizing a multitude of fast cadences and playful rhyme schemes along the way.

The visual captures Trub wearing a headband and spitting his lyrics into a microphone right outside of his house. Trub adds some sex appeal with a good-looking lady dancing to his right. The multiple camera shots keep this clip from becoming too boring, allowing the MC to show us he means business behind the mic.






