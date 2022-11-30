Mariah Carey To Host Ultimate NYC Weekend Getaway





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In true holiday travel spirit, Booking.com is teaming up with beloved musical icon, singer-songwriter and "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey to bring fans Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City this December.One pair of guests will be the first and only to book a weekend-long experience specially curated by Mariah with her top travel preferences, including a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel in New York - where Booking.com will put them up in a lavish room fit for the star herself.The lucky bookers will also be treated to an epic itinerary filled with holiday attractions around NYC, culminating in cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in Mariah's gorgeous New York City penthouse apartment. The experience also comes complete with flights and airport transfers, all bookable here.New York continues to be an iconic holiday destination in the U.S., and according to recent Booking.com data*, it ranked number one in the nation amongst the top-searched destinations for Americans leading up to the holiday season.In keeping with Booking.com's mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world - from booking places to stay and car rentals to finding local attractions and flights - the pair lucky enough to book Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience will be fully immersed in all that New York City has to offer during the holidays on Booking.com, from Mariah-approved hotspots to the city's holiday sights and attractions, and other travel favorites from the "Queen of Christmas."Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively on Booking.com starting December 14 at 5 p.m. ET, for an unforgettable experience taking place December 16 to December 19 priced at just $20.19 - in honor of the year Mariah's modern classic hit single, "All I Want for Christmas is You" first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Included in the three day holiday experience:❆ Cocktail hour in a private space at Mariah Carey's gorgeous New York City penthouse apartment (see listing details for an overview of rooms that guests will have access to)❆ A professional Christmas card photoshoot on Mariah Carey's rooftop terrace❆ A three-night stay in a Grand Luxe King room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel❆ Flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities❆ Tickets to Mariah's "Merry Christmas To All!" concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16❆ A signed copy of Mariah's new holiday classic book, "The Christmas Princess"❆ A shopping spree at the world-famous Saks Fifth Avenue❆ Stops at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour and a VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session, access to a VIP hospitality tent for warm hot cocoa and photo moments, set to a soundtrack of some of Mariah's greatest hits❆ Tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception in the historic Roxy Suite and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette❆ Dinner reservations at Mariah's favorite NYC restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow❆ And more!"Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year," said award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and record producer Mariah Carey."For one time only, I'm giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel."Known for its vast selection of travel booking options, Booking.com connects millions of travelers with local attractions, a range of transportation options like rental cars and flights, and 30 accommodation types - from homes and hotels, to unique properties like houseboats, treehouses, igloos and glamping stays. For those not staying at Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience, there's still time to book a holiday getaway anywhere in the world through Booking.com's easy-to-use website and mobile app.Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more.As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses.Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.



