Metal / Hard Rock 30/11/2022

Blindead 23 Debuts New Track & Video "Towards The Dark"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born out of the ashes of Blindead, a new experimental band has arisen: Blindead 23. Founded by Mateusz 'Havoc' Åšmierzchalski (ex-Blindead, ex-Behemoth), he is joined by seasoned musicians, including Roger Ã–jersson (Katatonia, Tiamat), Patryk ZwoliÅ„ski (ex-Blindead), Maciej Janas (Ketha), Vinicius Nunes and PaweÅ‚ Jaroszewicz (Antigama, Obscure Sphinx, ex-Vader, ex-Decapitated).

As a first taste of the act's work, Blindead 23 has released the lead single entitled "Towards The Dark" which will be part of the self-titled debut album. You can now watch the video to the track via Metal Injection: https://metalinjection.net/new-music/blindead-23-ex-behemoth-katatonia-marches-toward-oblivion-on-new-single-towards-the-dark

There are many layers to the song with Roger Ã–jersson's melancholic, melodic and catchy singing at the forefront, while the beautiful guitar lines and heavy bass and drum moments complete the track.

Blindead 23's debut self-titled album is planned for a release in the first half of 2023. The single "Towards The Dark" was recorded, and the upcoming album is being recorded, with the Swedish producer David Castillo at his Studio GrÃ¶ndahl in Stockholm. David is known for his production on albums by Carcass, Opeth, Katatonia, Leprous, Whitechapel among others.

Mateusz explains the origins of the single and the band: "For the past 2 years I was putting myself together after a suicide attempt caused by a long manic episode which led me to heavy substance abuse. A mixture of therapy, sobriety and treatment brought me back to life both on a personal and creative level.

"Towards the Dark was born after many hours of phone calls between Roger Ã–jersson of Katatonia and me during the therapy and rehab I was going through. He was such a good friend and support to me. That's where the inspiration for this band was born.
"A few months later we had a demo of an album written and now here we are releasing the first results of this new artistic path we call Blindead 23 with you."
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083220794547
www.instagram.com/blindead_23
www.youtube.com/channel/UCP1rJrD0gk61NmHKKOrtTWw






