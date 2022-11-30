Rolling Stones Announce Definitive Live Album Featuring Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen & More

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Rolling Stones have today announced the release of GRRR Live!, THE definitive live hits album from the band's career. Released on February 10 via Mercury Studios, the album will be available in various formats; 3LP black, 3LP coloured white (Indies exclusive) 3LP red (d2c exclusive), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD. The Blu-ray and digital versions will include Dolby Atmos.

The best live band in the world deserve the ultimate live greatest hits album and GRRR Live! is it, The Stones at their best! The album is available to pre-order here and features some of the greatest songs of all time including It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 & 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour, a 30-show itinerary for North America and Europe. On December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area.

Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: Respectable (with John Mayer), Around And Around, and Gimme Shelter.

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1
1. Get Off Of My Cloud
2. The Last Time
3. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
4. Paint It Black
5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
6. Wild Horses
7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
8. Dead Flowers
9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
10. Doom And Gloom
11. One More Shot
12. Miss You
13. Honky Tonk Women
14. Band Introductions

CD2
1. Before They Make Me Run
2. Happy
3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
4. Start Me Up
5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
6. Brown Sugar
7. Sympathy For the Devil
8. You Can't Always Get What You Want
9. Jumpin' Jack Flash
10. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction






