Moby Says He's Leaving Twitter

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Moby said he would also be leaving the site, citing Musk's behavior and describing Twitter as a "cesspool of racism.""This will be my last tweet. Last night @elonmusk posted an alt-right anti-Semitic meme, a fake @cnn story, and an image of guns on his bedside table. @Twitter has become a cesspool of racism, anti-semitism, disinformation, and dimwitted alt-right hate, and it's time to leave," he tweeted.Controversially, earlier in the day, Twitter said it would no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid pandemic."Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy," a note on Twitter's transparency pages read.It's the latest change under new owner Elon Musk, who has vowed to take a more relaxed view toward speech on the platform.



