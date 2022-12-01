Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Presents New EP "I Can't Say Goodbye"



https://roberteberlemusic.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prolific young Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle is proud to present his sophomore ep release, "i can't say goodbye", now available on Spotify and all the major music services.https://open.spotify.com/album/5YvcFRb3SSzcOVXK3TMQbXListening to the lyrics on his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?", there is no doubt that " High School " Rob Eberle's life had been the living proof of teenage heartbreak. Now at the ROC NATION School, his sophomore release, "i can't say goodbye" takes a different approach. This time, Eberle focuses on writing songs that were inspired by other people's heartbreak & hardships, telling the story through their eyes.The five song collection is broken up into five different emotions. The feeling of anger shown through the production & lyricism of "wanting more", the feeling of fear described through "far", despair through "reckless", angst through "hope u feel ok" and finally, vulnerability through "there's not enough time?"Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle's songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle's genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob's ability to capture snapshots of his life and other's experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre.Since the release of Eberle's first single, "Enough" in 2020, he has continued to raise the bar with impeccable lyricism and melodic mastery. 2021 saw the release of his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?". The future is a mystery, but the destination is not.open.spotify.com/album/5YvcFRb3SSzcOVXK3TMQbXroberteberlemusic.comwww.Instagram.com/robeberlehttps://roberteberlemusic.com/



