Grentperez's "When Christmas Comes Again" Will "Keep You Warm In The Winter, Or Cold In The Summer"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sydney-based singer-songwriter grentperez releases his new holiday song, "When Christmas Comes Again." Drawing on his excitement, and love for the holiday season "When Christmas Comes Again" is an orchestral, bedroom-bossa nova ode to holiday cheer. grentperez explains: "A song to keep you warm in the winter and cold in the summer… (depending on where you live). I really wanted to capture the anticipation of Christmas Day and the romantic aspects that surround the celebration of it, in a very classy, timeless style of song. Christmas has always been a big part of my life especially growing up as a Filipino, listening to songs like 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' having the whole family gather and I thought that I'd really like to make myself a part of that Christmas song roster."Listen here: https://grentperez.ffm.to/whenchristmascomesagainSpotify RADAR Artist, grentperez released his Trail Mix Tape earlier this fall, via Fast Friends, and is currently on a world tour, which has seen him support Eric Nam (YouTube Music's Global Trending "Artist on the Rise"), and mxmtoon in New Zealand and Australia. He'll be coming to North America for a slew of sold out headline shows in Spring 2023 at New York's iconic Mercury Lounge, Los Angeles's The Echo, Toronto and San Francisco.grentperez Tour Dates:Dec 31 - Sydney, AUS - NYE in the ParkMay 31 - New York, NY - Mercury LoungeJune 1 - New York, NY - Mercury LoungeJune 3 - San Francsisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & MortarJune 4 - San Francsisco, CA - Popscene @ Brick & MortarJune 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The EchoJune 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo Music lulls us into a meditative state. It allows us to relax, reflect, and, ultimately, recharge. Sydney born singer, songwriter, artist and producer grentperez unlocks this place whether in the studio, on stage, or under the watchful eye of the computer camera in his childhood bedroom where he's recorded most of his music to date. His handcrafted DIY pop instantly soothes on a series of releases that have helped endear grentperez to rapidly growing audiences at home in Australia as well as further afield in North America, South East Asia and Europe. Generating over 40 million YouTube video views in the last year, the newly found YouTube fame spurred grentperez on to experiment with releasing some of his own self-written and recorded music on streaming platforms. His debut single 'Cherry Wine,' released in September 2021 shot up the Spotify viral charts across the global including landing the #1 spot in Australia, Canada, Singapore. Several singles followed in the lead up to the release of his debut EP 'Conversations with The Moon' in February 2022 which has seen his music grow at an accelerating pace to over 100 million streams, with hundreds of new fans discovering him daily.



