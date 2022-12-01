Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/12/2022

Bad Bad Hats Announces 10th Anniversary 'It Hurts' EP Vinyl Reissue

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Minneapolis' beloved indie rock group Bad Bad Hats celebrates a decade of free-wheeling indie rock antics with the It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) due out January 27, 2023 via Bad Bad Hats/Afternoon Records. The brand new collection features the special remastered version of their debut It Hurts EP + demos of all 5 songs and marks the first time the debut EP will be available on vinyl, as well as being released digitally.

Masters of simplicity, pairing unshakeable pop hooks with classic indie sounds, their unique combination of up-beat and heartfelt songwriting has earned Bad Bad Hats acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. The common thread across their catalog is Alexander's unique lyrical voice and the joyful exuberance the band brings to their songwriting and their live shows.

The band has shared stages with The Beths, Hippo Campus, Michelle Branch, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms, and many others. Today, they have announced a special It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) hometown throwdown concert on February 4 at First Avenue's 7th Street Entry. The show will be a double-header (early show and late show), with special guest Beemer. Public on-sale: Friday, December 2 at 11amCST.

Bad Bad Hats was formed in 2012 by Kerry Alexander (vocals/guitar/lyrics) and Chris Hoge (guitar/bass). They have released three full-length albums (Psychic Reader (2015), Lightning Round (2018), and Walkman (2021)) and two EPs, including their much-loved debut, It Hurts (2013), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this January.






