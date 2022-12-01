Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 01/12/2022

SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Album Artwork

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of its imminent release next month, SZA has unveiled the cover art, which finds her sitting on the edge of a diving board in the middle of the ocean, wearing Timberland boots and a jersey that says "S.O.S." on the back. She appears as a tiny spec hovering above the vast deep blue sea.

The cover art received praise from her famous friends including Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, Tinashe, and Chloe Bailey, who wrote, "this cover is INSANE."

SZA has yet to reveal a release date, but she previously said that the album would arrive sometime in December. She is slated to perform on "SNL" this weekend.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Ctrl has already spawned a series of singles including "Good Days," "I Hate U," and "Shirt," which was released last month.

Recently SZA revealed the title of the album, which is said to incorporate surf rock, grunge, and an acoustic guitar-driven ballad. "S.O.S. is an album that certainly justifies a five-year wait," declares the magazine.

Earlier this month, SZA joined Lizzo on stage during the final stop of her "Special Tour" in L.A. where they performed their remix of "Special" for the first time.






