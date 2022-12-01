Angelica Bias Wants "No Lames" In Her Section





The song, along with the accompanying video, which starts in a park, moves to the club and ends up in church, make a nice addition to a string of solid late 2022 songs hitting radio. And it is just plain fun. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 1999, hot vocal trio TLC shot all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts and won a Grammy for their deliciously shade-filled put down of an emotionally underdeveloped player in "No Scrubs." Now, nearly a quarter of a century later, southern soul and Gospel singer Angelica Bias revisits the topic with her single, "No Lames in the V.I.P."Previously part of the duo 630 with her husband Josh, Bias has a powerful, expressive voice, and she uses all of its attitude on " V.I.P. " She explains the meaning of the song:The song, along with the accompanying video, which starts in a park, moves to the club and ends up in church, make a nice addition to a string of solid late 2022 songs hitting radio. And it is just plain fun.



