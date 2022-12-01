Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
01/12/2022

Angelica Bias Wants "No Lames" In Her Section

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 1999, hot vocal trio TLC shot all the way to #1 on the Billboard charts and won a Grammy for their deliciously shade-filled put down of an emotionally underdeveloped player in "No Scrubs." Now, nearly a quarter of a century later, southern soul and Gospel singer Angelica Bias revisits the topic with her single, "No Lames in the V.I.P."

Previously part of the duo 630 with her husband Josh, Bias has a powerful, expressive voice, and she uses all of its attitude on "V.I.P." She explains the meaning of the song: "The VIP section is your life and the Lames are people you shouldn't let into your life. The original concept for 'No Lames In The VIP' came from a conversation I had with Josh about a friend and a situation she was going through. Her boo at the time was lame, and she needed to kick him out of her life. Since we were so close with her, we talked about the situation, and Josh started writing the first verse and the hook. We co-wrote the remainder of the song together."

The song, along with the accompanying video, which starts in a park, moves to the club and ends up in church, make a nice addition to a string of solid late 2022 songs hitting radio. And it is just plain fun.






