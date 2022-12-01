Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/12/2022

2nd Annual ASCAP Foundation Silent Auction Kicks Off Online With Exclusive Items Donated By Ashanti, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers And More

2nd Annual ASCAP Foundation Silent Auction Kicks Off Online With Exclusive Items Donated By Ashanti, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ASCAP Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators, launches its second annual silent auction to benefit its efforts to nurture the next generation of music creators. Artists from across the musical spectrum have contributed items for bid including three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; singer-songwriter and actress Selena Gomez; Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and multiplatinum co-writer Scott Harris; R&B star Ashanti, Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt); Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriter Paul Williams; iconic musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones; country music stars Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Old Dominion; superstar DJs Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Dillon Francis; chart-topping DJ duo The Chainsmokers; film and musical theater super duo Pasek & Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) as well as NBA champion Kevin Durant and Oscar-winning actress and author Diane Keaton.

The auction takes place online at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation from today through December 16.
"For nearly five decades, The ASCAP Foundation has fulfilled ASCAP's mission to support aspiring music creators at the most fundamental level, by funding music education and talent development programs in schools and communities across the U.S." said Nicole George-Middleton, The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director. "We are thrilled to host our silent auction for a second year and hope that music lovers everywhere will join in to support The Foundation and land some one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for their family and friends."

The auction will feature a range of items from the celebrity donors including autographed guitars, vinyl, books and memorabilia, handwritten lyric sheets, in-person meetings, VIP concert tickets, recording studio time, personalized video messages, house seats at hit Broadway shows, sports tickets and more.

Other donors include Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi), Sammy Hagar, Chicago, Eric Bazilian (The Hooters), Tiler Peck (NYC Ballet), Brooklyn Nets, 4U Recording Memphis, Nightbird Studios, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Universal Studios, Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, That Girl Lay Lay, songwriter Jeannie Lurie and the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.
More detail on auction items can be found at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation. Bidding will open at 9:00 AM ET on December 1.

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States.www.ascapfoundation.org.






