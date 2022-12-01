Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/12/2022

A Guitar For Christmas!

Hot Songs Around The World

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Center Stage NC has just finished recording a brand new original Christmas song with John Schneider (star of the new movie "To Die For", HBOs "Have and Have Nots" and "Dukes of Hazzard") and Mike Huckabee (American politician, Baptist minister, political commentator, and bassist) called "A Guitar for Christmas."
All proceeds will go to Tunnel to Towers: https://t2t.org/ and Guitars 4 Vets: https://guitars4vets.org/.

A brand-new original Christmas song for charity with John Schneider and Mick Huckabee called "A Guitar for Christmas."

As part of this Fundraiser, Guitar Wishes: https://guitarwishes.com/ has donated an amazing Guitar Wishes brand guitar for this fundraiser! This guitar is from renowned guitar maker Eric Gale of Freestyle Guitars. Eric has built a one-of-a-kind electric guitar that John and Mike have signed to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Tunnel to Towers.

The second guitar is an acoustic guitar donated by Rudder Guitars: https://ruttersguitars.com/ that was built by the legendary R.W. Watson https://rwwatsonguitars.weebly.com/

Each guitar has a suggested retail value of over $2,500. The auction will end in time for the guitar to be sent to winner to receive it before Christmas.

Center Stage NC is excited to announce the release of the hit Christmas song and official music video 'A Guitar for Christmas' featuring John Schneider and Mike Huckabee. On this guitar fundraiser and bidding click here: https://www.centerstagenc.com/aguitarforchristmas






