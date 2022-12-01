Authentic Brooklyn Meets Gritty, Southern Trap In Superstar Freddy & Low Patcho's Collaboration









I wrote the song Move after a trip back from my hometown, Brooklyn, NY. The song illustrates my desire for continual success and elevation. It shows you can't fall off, no matter what. You've got to love what you do and flaunt it when necessary but never sell out. I love the cash sound when my phone dings and I know it's coming in all day. If you ain't moving toward your idea, then someone else will manifest it so get going today."



Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "Alone,



My moniker came from Fab 5 Freddy. I was into music, so the older heads joked I wanted to be like him. Growing up in Brooklyn, it is what it is. You gotta do what you got to do or stay out of the way.



I started producing on Fruity Loops. A mentor knew I was into music and told me it was the new wave; the rest was history. I started MCing and throwing parties to stay visible in the scene and start making money. During a brief hiatus, I stopped music to get back to myself and realign. I travelled to Maine, where I was involved in the parties, but I only started writing lyrics again two years ago. Pushed by my peers, I decided it is time to have fun with writing music again, whether it lasts a day, month or years to come.



Following The Curse, I have some new releases in the pipeline that are a shift in tone and focus on relationships etc. I'm sitting on so many tracks that I may drop - depending on the climate. One release to look out for is Don't Walk Away, a song about keeping things in perspective and remembering who you are so you can better the people around you. Another release I am excited to drop is Only, it is a personal favourite, and the name speaks for itself.

So far, my biggest achievements in my career are getting 20k+ streams on my first EP and hosting a sold-out show in Portland with 1,800+ guests.

open.spotify.com/album/3zugKTUZ3L5PvnVxFg7TjE

www.facebook.com/superstarfreddy

www.instagram.com/just_ralph_everyday

www.tiktok.com/superstar_freddy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based hip hop artist, Superstar Freddy, fused his upbeat style with the grit of the Southern trap scene in his collaborative album, The Curse, with Low Patcho. The standout single, Move, is an energetic Brooklyn drill anthem that gets the whole room live everytime it comes on. Fans of Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, and Pierre Bourne will love this dynamic, creative track which was recorded and engineered at Anchour Studios by John Zebley. Superstar Freddy said: "The Curse album is a collaboration of my upbeat hip hop style with Low Patcho's Southern trap music. The mixtape was inspired by our Haitian heritage. Voodoo and magic are always associated with people from Haiti.I wrote the song Move after a trip back from my hometown, Brooklyn, NY. The song illustrates my desire for continual success and elevation. It shows you can't fall off, no matter what. You've got to love what you do and flaunt it when necessary but never sell out. I love the cash sound when my phone dings and I know it's coming in all day. If you ain't moving toward your idea, then someone else will manifest it so get going today."Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "Alone, Superstar Freddy and Low Patcho are forces to be reckoned with, with their contrasting sounds sparking urban sonic voodoo while they pay homage to their Haitian roots; they are inexplicably hot."My moniker came from Fab 5 Freddy. I was into music, so the older heads joked I wanted to be like him. Growing up in Brooklyn, it is what it is. You gotta do what you got to do or stay out of the way. Music was my way of staying out of the way.I started producing on Fruity Loops. A mentor knew I was into music and told me it was the new wave; the rest was history. I started MCing and throwing parties to stay visible in the scene and start making money. During a brief hiatus, I stopped music to get back to myself and realign. I travelled to Maine, where I was involved in the parties, but I only started writing lyrics again two years ago. Pushed by my peers, I decided it is time to have fun with writing music again, whether it lasts a day, month or years to come.Following The Curse, I have some new releases in the pipeline that are a shift in tone and focus on relationships etc. I'm sitting on so many tracks that I may drop - depending on the climate. One release to look out for is Don't Walk Away, a song about keeping things in perspective and remembering who you are so you can better the people around you. Another release I am excited to drop is Only, it is a personal favourite, and the name speaks for itself.So far, my biggest achievements in my career are getting 20k+ streams on my first EP and hosting a sold-out show in Portland with 1,800+ guests.open.spotify.com/album/3zugKTUZ3L5PvnVxFg7TjEwww.facebook.com/superstarfreddywww.instagram.com/just_ralph_everydaywww.tiktok.com/superstar_freddy



