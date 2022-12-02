Blue Note Records Announces New Run Of Titles For The Classic Vinyl Reissue Series





*mastered from a digital source New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Note Records/ Universal Music has announced the next run of titles in the Classic Vinyl Reissue Series, which presents affordable 180g all-analog vinyl reissues in standard packaging that are mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes and manufactured at Optimal. Curated by Don Was and Cem Kurosman, the series continues its exploration of the extensive Blue Note catalog with titles that span the many eras and styles of the legendary label's eight-decade history presented by themes: Bebop, Hard Bop, Soul Jazz, Post-Bop, Avant-Garde, The 70s, The Rebirth, and Hidden Gems.The newly announced titles begin on January 20 with two 1970s classics by Blue Note legends who were at the forefront of jazz's evolution: Grant Green Green Is Beautiful and Bobby Hutcherson San Francisco. Both titles are available for pre-order now on the Blue Note Store. Other highlights of the new line-up include crown jewels of the catalog such as Miles Davis Volume 1 and Herbie Hancock Empyrean Isles, lesser-known gems like Dizzy Reece Star Bright and Johnny Coles Little Johnny C, and exploratory masterpieces including Sam Rivers Fuchsia Swing Song and Cecil Taylor Unit Structures. Also featured are two modern classics: Robert Glasper's 2006 acoustic trio album In My Element and a reissue of Shades of Blue, Madlib's 2003 invasion of the Blue Note vaults in honor of the visionary album's 20th anniversary in June 2023.Classic Vinyl Reissue Series - Release Schedule:January 20, 2023 - The 70sGrant Green - Green Is Beautiful (1970) Bobby Hutcherson - San Francisco (1970)February 17, 2023 - Hard BopJackie McLean - Bluesnik (1961)Horace Parlan - Speakin' My Piece (1960)March 17, 2023 - Post-Bop Herbie Hancock - Empyrean Isles (1964)Sam Rivers - Fuchsia Swing Song (1964)April 21, 2023 - Hidden GemsDizzy Reece - Star Bright (1959)Johnny Coles - Little Johnny C (1963)May 19, 2023 - BebopMiles Davis - Volume 1 BLP 1501 (1952-53)Fats Navarro - The Fabulous Fats Navarro, Vol. 1 BLP 1531 (1947-49)June 16, 2023 - The RebirthRobert Glasper - In My Element (2006)*Madlib - Shades of Blue (2003)*July 21, 2023 - Soul JazzIke Quebec - Heavy Soul (1961)Lonnie Smith - Turning Point (1969)August 18, 2023 - The Avant-GardeAnthony Williams - Spring (1965)Cecil Taylor - Unit Structures (1966)*mastered from a digital source



