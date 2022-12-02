Yunglo Shares His Latest Single 'Insomnia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yunglo is a promising hip hop artist from the Midwest with a versatile skillset that has taken the underground scene by storm in recent years. Finally, the fans of the artist don't have to wait any longer for a new song.



Yunglo's "Insomnia," is a complete 3 minute listen from beginning to end. The single features a unique beat choice enhanced by the artist's signature vocals and meaningful lyrics about overcoming the struggles of having no support from his closest people at times.



The Midwest product hopes to continue making strides in his career and make the best of the talent he has.







