News
RnB 02/12/2022

Yunglo Shares His Latest Single 'Insomnia'

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
234 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
208 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
305 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
230 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
369 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
310 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1019 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
876 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yunglo is a promising hip hop artist from the Midwest with a versatile skillset that has taken the underground scene by storm in recent years. Finally, the fans of the artist don't have to wait any longer for a new song.

Yunglo's "Insomnia," is a complete 3 minute listen from beginning to end. The single features a unique beat choice enhanced by the artist's signature vocals and meaningful lyrics about overcoming the struggles of having no support from his closest people at times.

The Midwest product hopes to continue making strides in his career and make the best of the talent he has.






