News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2022

Bailey Bryan Releases New Single "Tragic"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, self-proclaimed "sensitive bad bitch" Bailey Bryan releases her newest single and accompanying music video, "Tragic."
On "Tragic," Bailey demonstrates her songwriting and storytelling prowess on the perceptive and personal track. The song is an honest, deliberate journey of self-reflection and acceptance that chronicles Bailey recognizing patterns in her dating life. The monochrome video complements the mellowness of the song, as Bailey sits atop a motorcycle and reflects on her past relationships. Her vulnerability is tangible, and the understated video allows listeners to focus on the track's emotions, hopefully inspiring them to look within themselves and at their own relationship behaviors. 

On the inspiration behind the song, Bailey shares, "'Tragic' is one of the most vulnerable songs I've released in a minute. I wrote it about a moment when I realized my own pattern of self sabotage when it comes to love and relationships." She continues, "It's about wanting something so badly but never feeling ready for it, chasing people and then pushing them away before they have the chance to leave you. My therapist called it 'honest' and 'definitely something we should unpack'!"






