Tour Dates 02/12/2022

Greensky Bluegrass Announce Winter Tour 2023 Support

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to announce support for their upcoming 2023 winter tour. They have announced six bands across 16 dates. Says Anders Beck, "traditionally, we have carried the same support band with us for entire tours, but this winter we are changing that model for the sake of mixing it up. There are so many great bands out there to share the road with and jam with... and for me the most exciting thing about this winter is all the different collaborations we will get to have on stage."
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR:
12/7-12/10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico
12/30-31 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA
1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY*
1/13 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY#
1/14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY<>
1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY*
1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ#
1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT - An Evening With
1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA #
1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH+
1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA+
1/27 @ The Anthem | Washington DC=
1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC+
2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH!!
2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO!!
2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL!!

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances. ﻿

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."






