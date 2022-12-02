Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/12/2022

Oliver Sim Debuts Soulwax Remix Of 'Sensitive Child'

Oliver Sim Debuts Soulwax Remix Of 'Sensitive Child'

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
234 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
208 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
305 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
230 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
369 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
310 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1019 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
876 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oliver Sim debuts the Soulwax remix of "Sensitive Child," from his debut album Hideous Bastard. The legendary duo's rework follows previously released edits from Midland ("Romance With A Memory"), Jamie xx ("GMT") and Wolfgang Tillmans & Marc Krether ("GMT").

Produced by Oliver's The xx bandmate and lifelong friend Jamie xx, Hideous Bastard-out now on Young-is a collection of songs inspired by Oliver's love of horror movies and his own life experience. Sim shared several tracks from the album ahead of its release: "Romance with a Memory," "Fruit," "GMT" and "Hideous," a song that features lifelong hero Jimmy Somerville on guest vocals.

Music from the album also soundtracked the queer horror short film "Hideous," starring Sim and directed by Yann Gonzalez, which made its world premiere as part of the Semaine de la Critique at the Cannes Film Festival. Also featuring Jimmy Somerville, Bimini and Jamie xx, it's now available to stream on MUBI now.

Futhermore, Sim unveiled a live session from the BBC's legendary Maida Vale studios yesterday. The session, which saw Sim perform "Run The Credits" and "Fruit," also featured a cover of his The xx bandmate Romy's current single "Strong" for which he was joined by Katie Gavin of MUNA, Låpsley, Marika Hackman, Casey MQ and Romyherself.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0141850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011382102966309 secs