Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Release Live 'Santa, Can't You Hear Me' Track

She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. Additionally, Clarkson has hosted the "Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Clarkson has shared the live version of "Santa, Can You Hear Me?" featuring Ariana Grande. They originally performed the track together during Clarkson's When Christmas Comes Around special on NBC. The special premiered last year and the track is available on streaming platforms today.Emmy Award-winning talk show host, Grammy Award-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles.Clarkson is currently serving as a coach on season 21 of NBC's multi-Emmy Award-winning musical competition series, "The Voice," while also filming the third season of her own multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She recently released her ninth studio album "When Christmas Comes Around...," her latest since 2017's critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated album "Meaning of Life"and second holiday offering following 2013's "Wrapped in Red."The 15-track collection, featuring a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, sees Clarkson explore a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by her incomparable vocal prowess. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol."Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as " Miss Independent " and "Because of You."Clarkson has released nine studio albums ("Thankful," "Breakaway," "My December," "All I Ever Wanted," "Stronger," "Wrapped in Red," "Piece By Piece," "Meaning of Life," " When Christmas Comes Around... "), one greatest hits album and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 bestseller "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" and the recent follow-up, "River Rose and the Magical Christmas").She is the recipient of an array of awards, including two Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 and 2021 "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show", three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award.She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. Additionally, Clarkson has hosted the "Billboard Music Awards" for the past three years, she voices the character of Moxy in STX Films' Ugly Dolls and the character of Delta Dawn in Universal's Trolls World Tour and she was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15 and 17 of "The Voice."



