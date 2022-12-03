Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 03/12/2022

Twisted Sister Makeup Collection Launched By Rock And Roll Beauty

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Beauty announces the release of the Twisted Sister limited-edition beauty collection. Known for their outrageous glam rock style and rebellious heavy metal music, Twisted Sister rose to super stardom thanks to their hit music videos, while their rousing live shows cemented their legacy.

Twisted Sister Collection: Through a unique collaboration with Twisted Sister, the licensing agent Epic Rights, and the design team at Rock and Roll Beauty, comes this brash and unique color cosmetic collection. The stars of this line are the Twisted Sister logo eye shadow palette, lip kit, 3-pack eye liner, and blush palette featuring bold colors and metallic shades. To help set the stage, the collection also includes cosmetic bags, a mirror, candles, and nail decals. All products are specially designed to create a glam look that screams, "you can't stop rock 'n' roll."
Product exclusively available at www.rockandrollbeauty.com and internationally at www.revolutionbeauty.com/uk.

February 14, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of Twisted Sister! Following a legendary 10-year apprenticeship in the NY/NJ bar scene (1973-1982) the band signed with Atlantic Records in 1983. Their massive hits "We're Not Gonna Take It" & "I Wanna Rock" are two of the most commercially licensed heavy metal anthems in history! Along with their groundbreaking videos and incendiary live performances, the band was inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2006 and will be inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame in 2023. Since the band's inception they have performed over 9,200 shows, headlined in 40 countries & sold over 25 million records. The band consists of founder/guitarist Jay Jay French, lead vocalist Dee Snider, guitarist Eddie 'Fingers' Ojeda, bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza and the late drummer AJ Pero.

Rock and Roll Beauty marries nostalgia with the artistry of today's finest beauty products and accessories. Our talented designers create limited edition collections working with your favorite blasts from the past. Each collection is skillfully curated to encompass the uniqueness of each reminiscence and combine it with the latest in cruelty free cosmetics and accessories. From our unique one of kind collectible palettes, to the metallic shimmer shades and tattoo stamp eyeliner, Rock and Roll Beauty will rock your world!






