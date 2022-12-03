Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 03/12/2022

Chloe Flower Releases New Holiday EP "Christmas With Chloe Flower" - Out Now On Sony Music Masterworks

Hot Songs Around The World

Snap
Rosa Linn
234 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
777 entries in 28 charts
Sunroof
Nicky Youre & Dazy
183 entries in 13 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
194 entries in 15 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
208 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
305 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
230 entries in 14 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
189 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
369 entries in 23 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
310 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1019 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
876 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following CHLOE FLOWER's performance on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, the acclaimed pianist, composer and producer releases her new holiday EP, Christmas With Chloe Flower available now from Sony Music Masterworks. Accompanying today's release is a new music video 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' directed by Deb Tam, and inspired by the pioneering, influential, experimental, multi-award-winning, visionary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

On her new EP, Christmas with Chloe Flower, fans can enjoy new arrangements of holiday favorites "The First Noel" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," as well as Chloe's recording of the 1983 film- and chart-topping hit "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence" composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto. Plus, "A Liberace Christmas" features melodies from beloved Christmas classics "Jingle Bells," "White Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and "Silent Night" seamlessly woven together to create a festive musical masterpiece. This particular Christmas medley was Liberace's final TV performance before he passed away in 1987.

On ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which aired Sunday, November 27th, Chloe performed her showstopping version of "Carol of the Bells" complete with dancers, fireworks, and lights set against the backdrop of Disney's Magic Kingdom castle. The supremely talented pianist was later joined on stage by pop superstars Ne-Yo and Becky G for an epic rendition of the Stevie Wonder holiday hit "What Christmas Means To Me."

Chloe continues to reign in the holiday season with a performance of "A Liberace Christmas," a musical medley of beloved holiday classics, on ABC's Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing December 25th, Christmas Day morning and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Of her televised performances at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Chloe comments: "The holidays are my favorite time of year, and there is nowhere on earth better to celebrate the magic and joy of the season than Disney! I felt like a modern-day Disney princess performing in front of the iconic castle. I hope my performances will inspire little prince and princesses to learn an instrument and see where music education can take them!" 

Chloe Flower is an official Steinway Artist, composer, producer, activist, and fashion icon who began playing piano at the age of two. Not only in-demand as a solo artist, Chloe is the pianist-of-choice to music royalty having recently accompanied Meek Mill on a custom-wrapped grand piano to a packed audience of 20,000 fans at Madison Square Garden; and collaborated with Cardi B on their show-stopping, internet-breaking, viral Grammy Awards performance.

Chloe Flower proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. Chloe sits on the board of directors for the Liberace Foundation and is a strong voice against human trafficking. She was honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and has spoken at the United Nations as a music education ambassador.

CHRISTMAS WITH CHLOE FLOWER
FIRST SINGLE, "A LIBERACE CHRISTMAS" OUT NOW
EP RELEASE DATE: DECEMBER 2, 2022

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
The First Noel
A Liberace Christmas






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0126669 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011599063873291 secs