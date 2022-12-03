R&B Singer Sincerely Wilson Unveils Stunning New Single "June"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sincerely Wilson is a singer, songwriter and producer hailing from north London, UK. Since releasing two EPs and a handful of self-produced singles, he has steadily built and created a sound that celebrates his love of music. He's already performed sold-out headline shows, and his live performances have garnered praise and support from a number of artists, helping him gain almost 100,000 followers on TikTok.



Sincerely Wilson's newly released single, "June", is out now and is absolutely stunning. Written and produced by Sincerely Wilson, Yves Fernandez and Jake Edwards-Wood, the song stands out immediately with Sincerely Wilson's rich and soulful vocals, which work in perfect harmony with the track's smooth and laidback production. Back with a bang after a brief hiatus, "June" puts the rising star firmly on the map as an artist to watch out for in the R&B/soul scene and beyond.



Lyrically, the track addresses the feeling of wanting to rediscover and reside in a place of contentment, which everyone can relate to. Elaborating further, Sincerely Wilson says, "'June' represents the light at the end of the tunnel. I wrote the lyrics when the number of Covid cases in London were consistently breaking previous records and all mass gatherings were cancelled (along with my work for the entire year). It was a dark time for me (and most people), and London felt similar - a ghost town. It felt like we were stuck in a cycle of a never-ending winter.



"When I first heard the guitar loop in the chorus, I fell in love with the chords - they reminded me of summer. This is where the 'June' metaphor was born as a representation of light, hope and happiness. The aim of the song is to give insight into winning the battle against the negative voice in my head. Yes, we all have dark days/seasons but with time and perseverance, things change." "June" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://sincerelywilson.lsnto.me/swjune.

www.tiktok.com/@sincerelywilson




