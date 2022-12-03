Rapper MATT V Shares Infectious New Single "Fire"





www.instagram.com/mattvmusic1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mateus Veiga, known professionally as MATT V, is a London-based singer, songwriter and performer. He's been on the rise since making his mark on the music scene with debut single " Trippin' " in 2020. Following a string of releases over the last two years, including debut EP Blur last year, the rising star has returned with his new single, "Fire".The track makes a huge impression on first listen with its infectious hook and MATT V's dynamic vocals that chop and change effortlessly between singing and rapping. Incorporating elements of hip-hop, trap and pop, it's one of his most confident and memorable tracks to date. It arrives alongside an equally impressive music video that shows MATT V oozing with charisma as he performs the track in a series of different locations. Possessing undeniable star quality, MATT V is a special talent, and it's clear from "Fire" that he will be one to watch in 2023 as he unveils more new music.Speaking further on "Fire", MATT V says, "I made the track in the studio. It was first a freestyle, and then I started to write lyrics and structure the whole track. It's about knowing what you want and making sure you are doing the right things to get to where you want to be." "Fire" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ditto.fm/fire-matt-v.www.instagram.com/mattvmusic1



