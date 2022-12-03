Guitarist David Haerle Releases New Single & Music Video "days In The Sun"



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles singer-songwriter-guitarist DAVID HAERLE released his latest single and music video "Days In The Sun" today, December 2. This is his first release in nearly a year and serves as an introduction to his forthcoming album, his third, El Camino Sierra which is set for Spring 2023 release.Take in "Days In The Sun" now on all digital platforms and YouTube."I was remembering my trips to the beach as a teenager in Los Angeles, riding on the bus with my closest friends and girlfriends way before we could drive," David shares about the song. "We shared a thousand discoveries and daydreams lying on the sand as the waves crashed in. Getting older, we learn about limitations, and how some of our plans may not come to pass. Each chapter of life brings both loss and gains. Maybe our best approach is to embrace the hard-earned wisdom that comes with age, while retaining the childlike wonder of youth."The song and video first premiered exclusively with Glide Magazine, who called "Days In The Sun" "one of the standout tracks on the upcoming album." They went on to note, "With visuals that complement the song title and capture scenes of nature around Los Angeles, the song is a reflective work of folk-rock that finds David looking back on his life while also embracing hard-earned wisdom. Dramatic instrumentals that feel timeless and with a little bit of power pop layered in help accentuate the power of the lyrics, making for the kind of ponderous song that will leave you reflecting on your own path in life."El Camino Sierra, set for Spring 2023 release, marks David's third full-length release and follows his 2020 album Death Valley which garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others. Following that album release came a series of heartfelt and personal single tracks: "California Here We Come," "Eddie," "No More We," "Train Down Memory Lane" and "True Liberty". He has always pulled from his own life experiences as inspiration for his music. David has taken a unique path that has led to where he is today. His father Martin emigrated from Germany to pursue a dream of working in the country music industry and co-founded the independent label CMH Records (Country Music Heritage). His maternal grandparents co-owned the first full time country music radio station in Nashville, WENO. The King of Country Music, Roy Acuff, took him onstage at the Grand Ole' Opry before a full house when he was 9 years of age. After picking up the guitar at age 13, he played in rock and alternative new wave bands during the 80's, before becoming a music agent at ICM. Then his father passed away suddenly and at just 24 years-old, David took over the family business and has served as president of CMH Records, now CMH Label Group, ever since.



