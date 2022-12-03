Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 03/12/2022

Loud Luxury & Hook N Sling Release New Single "Afterparty"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On December 2, Loud Luxury and Hook N Sling have joined forces to release "Afterparty." Both set of artists who also call each other good friends are no stranger to dancefloor anthems from Loud Luxury's #1 dance radio chart topper & pop cross-over track "These Nights" and breakout smash "Body" to Hook N Sling's collabs with Galantis "Love On Me" and "The Best" just to name a few. Together Loud Luxury and Hook N Sling now welcome you to the "Afterparty" with a speaker-rattler collaboration to keep the dancing and revelry going long after last call.
Listen to "Afterparty" with Hook N Sling here: https://armas2391.lnk.to/Afterparty

About "Afterparty" Loud Luxury shares, "We're long overdue for a club track and 'Afterparty' feels like the perfect track for — (you guessed it) an after party. We've actually known Hook N Sling for years as he was one of the first people kind enough to mentor us and show us the way when we moved to Los Angeles and we are so excited to finally have one together. Enjoy!"

Hook N Sling adds, "We've all been friends for years, so it was about time we did a record together and a straight up club record at that. Easily the biggest song in my sets right now! See you at the afterparty."

Meanwhile, find Loud Luxury rounding out 2022 with two Southern California shows on NYE including Countdown NYE at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino followed by a late night party at Academy in Hollywood. Before then, Loud Luxury will be appearing throughout Canada including shows in Toronto, Winnipeg, Montreal and Vancouver. All dates follow here:
Dec 16, 2022 - REBEL - Toronto, ON
Dec 22, 2022 - Assiniboia Downs - Winnipeg, MB
Dec 23, 2022 - REBEL - Toronto, ON
Dec 29, 2022 - New City Gas - Montreal, QC
Dec 30, 2022 - Contact Festival - Vancouver, BC
Dec 30, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
Dec 31, 2022 - Countdown NYE - San Bernardino, CA
Dec 31, 2022 - Academy - Los Angeles, CA

Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit "Body." The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-Platinum across 9 countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms. Since then, the duo released "Love No More" and "I'm Not Alright" (with Bryce Vine) totaling over 400 million streams. In 2020, they released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. With follow-up releases "Like Gold," "Amnesia," and "Turning Me Up," the multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees released their second EP Holiday Hills in 2021. Their 2022 single "These Nights" hit #1 on dance music radio and cracked Top 50 on pop radio. They currently hold a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.






