Pop / Rock 03/12/2022

Multi-Instrumentalist, Electronic Music Producer & Artist Lamorn Releases New Single "Armed"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the follow-up to his 2022 mau5trap singles "Who We Are" and "Message," multi-instrumentalist, electronic music producer & artist Lamorn returns today, December 2 with his last single release of the year with "Armed."

The melancholic "Armed" eases in with a vaguely Boards Of Canada-like intro before a serene vocal loop adds to the hypnotic nature of the main melody, steadily percolating synths, and cushioned 4/4 beats. "It feels like it explains the way the music feels to me. It's a lot about how any given moment suddenly disappears into just a mental picture. I find myself dwelling on that a lot, which can be a good thing and a bad thing," shares Lamorn (Seth Person) about the track. "Overall, you don't want it to take away from your current now, though, which will be a mental picture in another instant."
Listen to "Armed" here: https://mau5trap.ffm.to/armed

Lyrics:
Who am I
To chase these waters
When this passer by will drift
All I find
These mental pictures
Of the things I know I'll miss

Who am I
To chase these waters
When this passer by will drift
All I find
These mental pictures
Of the things I know I'll miss

Earlier this year Lamorn - who as an artist finds his inspiration from the "warmth" of Daft Punk, Justice, and Tame Impala's music - was a featured support artist on select dates of deadmau5' We Are Friends Tour. He was also spotlighted in Billboard's 21 under 21 list, an annual celebration of some of the most exciting and successful young artists in the music industry alongside major players Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more. Get to know Lamorn via "Previously, on Lamorn" here:



With a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, mau5trap artist Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. At just 19-years-old, Lamorn's musical prowess knows no limits — he's a bright-eyed multi-instrumentalist with the world at his fingertips. Those who seek warmth and exhilaration will find a home within Lamorn's blossoming catalog, a collection of songs marked by radiant melodies and innovative electronic elements. Once Lamorn kicked off his artist project in 2019, his captivating, contemporary sound made its way into the hearts of some of the most notable artists in dance music: Lamorn developed a friendship with deadmau5 thanks to tuning into his mau5trap Mondays live stream and submitting a demo for review. After exchanging music with one another for a couple of weeks, Lamorn submitted a production that moved deadmau5 so much that he decided to sign Lamorn on the spot — this event sparked a professional relationship between the two, resulting in Lamorn's new home with mau5trap. What's more, just before becoming involved with deadmau5 and his imprint, Lamorn submitted a remix for ATTLAS' remix competition for his single "Half Light" featuring Alisa Xayalith — Lamorn won, which landed him a spot on the official remix EP for the single in 2020. To round out the year, Lamorn released an official remix of deadmau5 and Kiesza's hit single "Bridged By A Lightwave." In 2021 he released his debut EP Encore to high critical acclaim, followed by a remix of deadmau5 & Foster The People's "Hyperlandia."






