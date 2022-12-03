Alessia Cara Steps Into Christmas As "Jingle Bell Rock" Video Premieres Today





Alessia Cara uses pop music as a diary. Since catapulting to stardom in 2015, with the quintessential loner anthem "Here," the singer/songwriter, with over 15 billion worldwide streams, has matured along­side her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Best New Artist Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara unwraps a pair of welcome Christmas gifts for the season - official videos for " Jingle Bell Rock " and "Make It To Christmas." The video for " Jingle Bell Rock " makes its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as on the Para­mount Times Square billboards. " Jingle Bell Rock " was first issued as an Amazon Originals single on November 3, 2021.December 11th will then mark the launch of the teaser for the "Make It To Christmas" official video, which will premiere December 12th on Facebook, and finally be released across all platforms on December 14th. "Make It To Christmas" was first heard on 2019's A Def Jam Christmas; then was revisited by Alessia in a " Stripped " down make­over for her 4-song Holiday Stuff EP of 2020; and has just been reprised on Def The Halls, the all-star 16-song Christmas collection issued by Def Jam in October.Alessia's most recent album, In The Meantime released September 2021, preceded over the summer by " Sweet Dream " (whose video made its global broadcast premiere on MTVLive, MTVu, and MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Viacom Times Square billboard); and "Shapeshifter" whose video showed off Alessia's acting chops in the roles of the scorned wife, the cheating husband, a private investigator, the gardener, and maid.In The Meantime's centerpiece, "Best Days," described as a "misty piano ballad" by the New York Times, eventually spun off Best Days (The Remixes) in January 2022. The 5-track bundle offered the original single version, the acoustic version, the King Henry Remix, the Takis Remix, and " Best Days " (featuring Pentatonix). A month later came the single + video release of a key album track, "I Miss You Don't Call Me," just in time for Valentine's Day. May brought the video for "You Let Me Down," another key album track (which also made its broadcast premiere on MTVLive, MTVU, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards)."Incisive and introspective as ever, Cara continues to position herself as both pop star and self-therapist." - New York Times"Alessia Cara has returned with a mighty pop opera." - Rolling Stone"An unsung pioneer of the anxiety-ridden anthems in vogue with Gen Z" - Top40-Charts"beautifully rendered tracks" - Billboard"In the Meantime, is a sleep ode to this in-between state." - PitchforkAlessia Cara uses pop music as a diary. Since catapulting to stardom in 2015, with the quintessential loner anthem "Here," the singer/songwriter, with over 15 billion worldwide streams, has matured along­side her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Best New Artist Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed " How Far I'll Go " to the Moana soundtrack. She then added further platinum plaques to her collection with "Stay," a dizzying club collaboration with Zedd, and an unforgettable feature on Logic's "1-800-273-8255." The Brampton, Ontario, native returned in 2018 with The Pains of Growing, which won a Juno Award for Best Album and Song­writer of the Year, and cemented Cara as one of her generation's foremost singer/ songwrit­ers. In 2021, Alessia soared even higher with the singles + video releases of " Sweet Dream " and "Shape­shifter," setting the scene for the September arrival of her third album, In The Meantime. January 2022 saw the release of BEST DAYS THE REMIXES, a 5-track package that presented the original version of " Best Days " (from In The Meantime) coupled with four new remixes of the "misty piano ballad," as the New York Times described Alessia's composition.



