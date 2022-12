Parker McCollum Rounds Out 2022 With The Release Of His Latest Track "Stoned" Out Now

"I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them," says McCollum. "This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!"



In addition to the release of "Stoned," tickets for all of Parker's announced 2023 tour dates are available now. Joining the highly touted road-warrior next year is an impressive group of rising county artists including Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry, and



Tour Dates:

February 3, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 4, 2023 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady

February 9, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Amory *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 10, 2023 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 11, 2023 Fargo, ND FARGODOME *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 16, 2023 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 17, 2023 Ralston, NE Liberty First Credit Union Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 18, 2023 Springfield, MO Shrine Mosque *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 23, 2023 Tallahassee, FL Donald Tucker Civic Center *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 24, 2023 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

February 25, 2023 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman

April 13, 2023 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center *with Larry Fleet

April 14. 2023 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Event Center *with Larry Fleet

May 8, 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet

June 3, 2023 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion *with Jackson Dean

June 9, 2023 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center *with Larry Fleet

June 10, 2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion *with Larry Fleet

June 24, 2023 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River

June 29, 2023 Saint Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet

July 14, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheatre *with Flatland Cavalry

July 23, 2023 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard *with Larry Fleet

July 29, 2023 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *with Jackson Dean

August 10, 2023 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *with Randy Rogers Band

August 17, 2023 Buffalo, NY ARTPARK *with Larry Fleet

August 19, 2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview *with Larry Fleet

Tickets for all of Parker's upcoming tour dates are available now.

*General on-sale tickets for headlining shows are available on December 2nd at 10a.m. Local Time.



Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "



McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The

