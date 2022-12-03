Justus Bennetts Drops New Single "Everything Is Nothing"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amid the omnipresent holiday standards, Justus Bennetts offers an alternative - a raucous, refreshingly nihilistic new single, "Everything is Nothing," released today by Capitol Records/Universal Music. Ditch your five-page to do list in favor of Justus' three bucket list basics:Get the tattoo that you know you shouldn't getSend the text you know you shouldn't sendStay up all night I'll be sleeping when I'm deadCuz everything is nothing at allJustus wrote "Everything is Nothing" with Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Pat Linehan (B.o.B., Phem) and Remy Gautreau (The Chainsmokers). Shinoda and Linehan co-produced the track.Following his first national tours - with GAYLE, who featured on his acoustic DIY tune "Don't Trip," and, more recently, with renforshort - Justus has seen combined global streams of his songs soar past 220 million. In just a year, the 22-year-old has unleashed a string of highly relatable singles that include his debut track "Replace You," the nostalgia-soaked alt-pop smash " Cool Kids " and the brash, R&B-influenced "Bad Day."Praising "Girls," VMAN observed, "While weaving his lived experience under a heart-racing beat, Justus explores how it's a woman's world and he's just living in it." Glasse Factory said, ""Dead Inside' exceeds the pop-love song concept…He digs into what we think, how we feel, and what we ignore when that all-consuming love fills our void." View the lyric video for " Dead Inside " HERE. Ones To Watch said, "he's established himself as a real on-the-verge artist to be contended with, taking over this generation's defining playlists." EARMILK noted, "Justus Bennetts has been making waves… with his impressive energy and vocal cadences." Justus Bennetts knows what it's like to feel alone. Drawing on the uncertainty and insecurity of adolescence, he crafts genre-blurring pop songs mixed with hip-hop and rock that are meant to comfort anyone who's ever felt out of place or isolated. Across a string of singles - the magnetic "Don't Trip" featuring teen hitmaker GAYLE, the slow-burning "Nightstand," the brash, R&B-influenced "Bad Day," and the nostalgic alt-pop cut " Cool Kids " - Justus has demonstrated a unique knack for reaching people where they're at. That's been his goal since he was a "confused kid trying to find my way" in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Thrown into a high school where he didn't know another soul after a move across the country, he gravitated toward music to process his new surroundings. After working as a car salesman, he decided to take his songs seriously, converting his laundry room into a studio. In that space, his belief that music could be his future was born. Justus has since focused on writing the most captivating opening lines possible, catching ears right away with lyrics that cut deep. He caught the attention of his manager with the punky revenge anthem "Replace You," and since then Justus racked up over 220 million global streams. But Justus isn't interested in fleeting success—he wants his songs to resonate. "I just hope people 10 years down the line can still think, 'Justus makes the most relatable songs,'" he says. "I want to connect with people, and I want people to connect with my music."



