Rachael & Vilray Share Animated Video For Holiday Tune "Just Me This Year"









Rachael & Vilray say of the video, "It's the week before Christmas and a lot is stirring in this house. Don't let our mouse-y character fool you. A little holiday breakup hasn't gotten her down. Enjoy this illustration of a city mouse enjoying all the holiday joy and freedoms of her newly acquired single-ness. Alone or with all her new rodent friends, she's making the most of being alone this season."



Combining Rachael Price's singular voice with Vilray's knack for songwriting, I Love a Love Song! showcases Rachael & Vilray's evolution, pushing them to a new level as they jump ahead in vision and drive. The duo has deeply absorbed the work from their jazz predecessors, taking the best of the past and creating something new.



Recorded at United Recording in Los Angeles, the twelve-track album was produced, engineered and mixed by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell) and features arrangements from Jacob Zimmerman. All songs were written by Vilray except for the 1930's classic "Goodnight My Love," which was written by Mack New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rachael & Vilray - the duo of singer/songwriter Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and guitarist/singer/songwriter Vilray - have released an animated video for their song "Just Me This Year," which speaks to the pleasures of spending the winter holidays alone after a welcomed romantic breakup. The track, released earlier this fall, appears on their forthcoming album I Love a Love Song! out January 13 via Nonesuch Records. You can watch the video, directed by Mertcan Mertbilek, here:Rachael & Vilray say of the video, "It's the week before Christmas and a lot is stirring in this house. Don't let our mouse-y character fool you. A little holiday breakup hasn't gotten her down. Enjoy this illustration of a city mouse enjoying all the holiday joy and freedoms of her newly acquired single-ness. Alone or with all her new rodent friends, she's making the most of being alone this season."Combining Rachael Price's singular voice with Vilray's knack for songwriting, I Love a Love Song! showcases Rachael & Vilray's evolution, pushing them to a new level as they jump ahead in vision and drive. The duo has deeply absorbed the work from their jazz predecessors, taking the best of the past and creating something new.Recorded at United Recording in Los Angeles, the twelve-track album was produced, engineered and mixed by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell) and features arrangements from Jacob Zimmerman. All songs were written by Vilray except for the 1930's classic "Goodnight My Love," which was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Revel.



