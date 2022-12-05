Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05/12/2022

Rachael & Vilray Share Animated Video For Holiday Tune "Just Me This Year"

Rachael & Vilray Share Animated Video For Holiday Tune "Just Me This Year"

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
228 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
326 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
790 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
317 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
199 entries in 15 charts
Calm Down
Rema
242 entries in 16 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
245 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1033 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
888 entries in 24 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
379 entries in 23 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
288 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rachael & Vilray - the duo of singer/songwriter Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and guitarist/singer/songwriter Vilray - have released an animated video for their song "Just Me This Year," which speaks to the pleasures of spending the winter holidays alone after a welcomed romantic breakup. The track, released earlier this fall, appears on their forthcoming album I Love a Love Song! out January 13 via Nonesuch Records. You can watch the video, directed by Mertcan Mertbilek, here:



Rachael & Vilray say of the video, "It's the week before Christmas and a lot is stirring in this house. Don't let our mouse-y character fool you. A little holiday breakup hasn't gotten her down. Enjoy this illustration of a city mouse enjoying all the holiday joy and freedoms of her newly acquired single-ness. Alone or with all her new rodent friends, she's making the most of being alone this season."

Combining Rachael Price's singular voice with Vilray's knack for songwriting, I Love a Love Song! showcases Rachael & Vilray's evolution, pushing them to a new level as they jump ahead in vision and drive. The duo has deeply absorbed the work from their jazz predecessors, taking the best of the past and creating something new.

Recorded at United Recording in Los Angeles, the twelve-track album was produced, engineered and mixed by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell) and features arrangements from Jacob Zimmerman. All songs were written by Vilray except for the 1930's classic "Goodnight My Love," which was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Revel.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0117559 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012130737304688 secs