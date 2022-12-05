Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 05/12/2022

Muscadine Bloodline Culminates 2022 With More Than 450m US Streams, Sell-Out Shows, And A Heart-Wrenching Breakup Ballad "Made Her That Way" Available Everywhere Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Glimpse Of Us
Joji
190 entries in 18 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
375 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
322 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
224 entries in 25 charts
Calm Down
Rema
238 entries in 16 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
786 entries in 28 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
313 entries in 16 charts
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
196 entries in 15 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
241 entries in 18 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1029 entries in 27 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
884 entries in 24 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
285 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Muscadine Bloodline - the Alabama-bred duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton - shares its final single of 2022, "Made Her That Way." The nostalgic country breakup ballad caps an incredible year for the Southern rockers, who reached 457M combined US streams, charted on three separate Billboard charts, and played 70+ shows in six months - all completely independent. 
Written by Muncaster and Jordan Fletcher, the track's bluesy guitar backs a heart-wrenching tribute to a lost lover, admitting his own fault: "She might get better but she'll never be the same; I made her that way." 

"Made Her That Way" is a fan favorite on Muscadine Bloodline's Countryband Contraband Tour, which is currently on its third leg and has seen a plethora of sellout shows throughout. The tour will end in Music City with a sold-out headlining show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on December 15th - see the dates below and at muscadinebloodline.com.

2022 saw a robust list of releases from the duo, including recent singles "Evinrudin,'" "Cryin' in a GMC," and the "unstoppable force of a song" (Billboard) "Me On You," which amassed 40.3M global streams, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, and debuted #8 on Billboard's all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. In February, the duo released Dispatch to 16th Ave, their sophomore album, earning praise from Rolling Stone for their "signature tight harmonies... accented by knotty, twangy bursts of electric guitar."
Stay tuned for more from Muscadine Bloodline in the new year. 

UPCOMING SHOWS:
Dec. 2 - The Scoot Inn - Austin, TX 
Dec. 3 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK 
Dec. 15 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)
Jan. 23-24, 2023 - Mile 0 Fest - Key West, FL
Feb. 2, 2023 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD
Feb. 3, 2023 - Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo - Rapid City, SD
Feb. 17, 2023 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Bar - Fort Worth, TX

Website: muscadinebloodline.com 
Instagram: instagram.com/muscadinebline 
TikTok: tiktok.com/@muscadinebloodline 
Facebook: facebook.com/muscadinebloodline 
Twitter: twitter.com/muscadinebline 
YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFL3A6es7fNvRi56qbJuQsQ






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104489 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010499954223633 secs