Muscadine Bloodline Culminates 2022 With More Than 450m US Streams, Sell-Out Shows, And A Heart-Wrenching Breakup Ballad "Made Her That Way" Available Everywhere Now

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFL3A6es7fNvRi56qbJuQsQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Muscadine Bloodline - the Alabama-bred duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton - shares its final single of 2022, "Made Her That Way." The nostalgic country breakup ballad caps an incredible year for the Southern rockers, who reached 457M combined US streams, charted on three separate Billboard charts, and played 70+ shows in six months - all completely independent.Written by Muncaster and Jordan Fletcher, the track's bluesy guitar backs a heart-wrenching tribute to a lost lover, admitting his own fault: "She might get better but she'll never be the same; I made her that way.""Made Her That Way" is a fan favorite on Muscadine Bloodline's Countryband Contraband Tour, which is currently on its third leg and has seen a plethora of sellout shows throughout. The tour will end in Music City with a sold-out headlining show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on December 15th - see the dates below and at muscadinebloodline.com.2022 saw a robust list of releases from the duo, including recent singles "Evinrudin,'" "Cryin' in a GMC," and the "unstoppable force of a song" (Billboard) "Me On You," which amassed 40.3M global streams, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, and debuted #8 on Billboard's all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. In February, the duo released Dispatch to 16th Ave, their sophomore album, earning praise from Rolling Stone for their "signature tight harmonies... accented by knotty, twangy bursts of electric guitar."Stay tuned for more from Muscadine Bloodline in the new year.UPCOMING SHOWS:Dec. 2 - The Scoot Inn - Austin, TXDec. 3 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OKDec. 15 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)Jan. 23-24, 2023 - Mile 0 Fest - Key West, FLFeb. 2, 2023 - The District - Sioux Falls, SDFeb. 3, 2023 - Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo - Rapid City, SDFeb. 17, 2023 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Bar - Fort Worth, TXWebsite: muscadinebloodline.comInstagram: instagram.com/muscadineblineTikTok: tiktok.com/@muscadinebloodlineFacebook: facebook.com/muscadinebloodlineTwitter: twitter.com/muscadineblineYouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFL3A6es7fNvRi56qbJuQsQ



