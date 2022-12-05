Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 05/12/2022

Crown The Empire Share New Track "Immortalize"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire, have shared their brand new single, "Immortalize." The new track is catapulted by 2022 touring highlights including the summer's The Fallout 10 Year Anniversary Tour, one of the band's most successful headline tours of their career, and the fall leg of Knotfest Roadshow, supporting Slipknot and Ice Nine Kills. "Immortalize", produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), features the band's signature sound of massive angular riffs, anthemic melodies, and sweeping electronic elements.

"'Immortalize' is about the fear of being forgotten once we pass on. It questions mortality, the existence of a higher being, and struggles to find meaning in the inevitable," says vocalist Andy Leo. "Time is the only currency that can't be replaced and there's no way of ensuring we'll leave a legacy worth remembering. All we can do is try and make our marks before we're gone forever."






