News
Oldies 05/12/2022

The Strokes-The Singles-Volume 01 Box Set Available February 24, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Strokes confirm the release of The Singles-Volume 01, a box set collecting the group's electrifying early singles set for release on RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. The Singles-Volume 01, available in stores and online on February 24, 2023.

The set features ten unforgettable singles from the band's first three albums-Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003) and First Impressions of Earth (2006)-as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases. All ten singles will be pressed on black 7" vinyl, with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package.

Videos for all ten A-sides, including "Hard to Explain," "Last Nite," "Reptilia," "Juicebox" and "Heart in a Cage," are now available in high definition.

Formed in Manhattan in 1999, The Strokes-singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti-were at the center of a fertile scene of guitar-driven rock bands in New York City at the turn of the 21st century. Their debut EP The Modern Age, released by the venerable indie label Rough Trade, sparked a worldwide frenzy; major label debut Is This It, released later that year, was hailed as the best album of the year by Billboard, NME, Entertainment Weekly, Time and CMJ. It also made the year-end best-of lists in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, USA Today, MOJO and the No. 2 spot on the Village Voice's prestigious Pazz & Jop poll.
The Singles—Volume 01, a first of its kind collection from the band, is a perfect holiday gift for the modern rock enthusiast in your life.

THE STROKES - THE SINGLES - VOLUME 01 TRACK LIST:
1A: The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)
1B: Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)
2A: Hard to Explain
2B: New York City Cops
3A: Last Nite
3B: When It Started
4A: Someday
4B: Alone, Together (Home Recording)
4BB: Is This It (Home Recording)
5A: 12:51
5B: The Way It Is (Home Recording)
6A: Reptilia
6B: Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men
7A: The End Has No End
7B: Clampdown (Live at Alexandria Palace)
8A: Juicebox
8B: Hawaii
9A: Heart in a Cage
9B: I'll Try Anything Once ("You Only Live Once" Demo)
10A: You Only Live Once
10B: Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Material from singles #1-4 released on Is This It (2001)
Material from singles #5-7 released on Room on Fire (2003)
Material from singles #8-10 released on First Impressions of Earth (2006)






