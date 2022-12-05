Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 05/12/2022

Bjork Unveils Captivating New Video For 'Sorrowful Soil'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Björk has shared her music video for 'Sorrowful Soil'. Directed by Viðar Logi, it sees her singing at the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. Dormant for six thousand years before 2021, the landscape's torrid visuals make for an epic backdrop. 
The track is taken from her new album, 'fossora', out now via One Little Independent Records.
"sorrowful soil is a song i wrote from random improvisations .. i kinda thought i was writing another song but then when i edited it i threw away most of the stuff and this is what stood there staring at me for me, sorrowful soil and ancestress are the 2 songs on fossora written for my mother... ancestress is my take on funeral-music but sorrowful soil is written 2 years before and mirrors more that last chapter. At the time i had been working with the fantastic hamrahlid choir and wanted to give them the piece they deserved , and with that intention unknowingly wrote what the conductor þorgerður ingólfsdóttir said was the most difficult piece they ever sang . it has 9 voices, not the usual 4 (sopran, alt, teno, bass) which took the choir evenings of a whole summer to rehearse, i am so incredibly grateful to them for this sacrifice and you can hear all of it in the recording the lyric is an attempt for an eulogy and instead of the dry fact checking : place of birth, job, marriage, i wanted to celebrate the biological data like the fact that most girls are born with 400 eggs... and then in their lifetime they make 2-3 nests.
When my grandfather passed away there was a pamphlet at the hospital advising relatives how to talk to loved ones before they pass away. i loved how it went really generic and universal and said that all of them will give families to-do-lists (dry-cleaning and such) but also ask if they did well."

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

Live dates:
March 3rd - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live
March 6th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live
March 9th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live
March 12th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live
March 20th - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Orchestral Show
March 25th - Kobe World Memorial Hall, Kobe, Japan - Orchestral Show
March 28th - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Cornucopia Show
March 31st - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Cornucopia Show






