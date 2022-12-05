Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 05/12/2022

$tackz Drops New Single 'Big Dreams'

$tackz Drops New Single 'Big Dreams'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Upcoming hip hop artist $tackz is on a mission to take his music career to new heights with his powerful signature sound.

The Mississippi based MC has been active here in 2022, releasing a single and a full length LP.
In continuing his momentum, $tackz recently dropped a brand new single titled "Big Dreams".

The new track showcases $tackz unique take on hip hop. His intriguing vocals drive the song throughout and the beat choice accompanied the lyrics nicely. He's an artist you best keep your eye on heading into the new year!






